Lifestyle Style 10 Times Harry Styles' Style Stole the Show This Year It was another Gucci-filled year for the "Late Night Talking" singer By Hedy Phillips Published on December 27, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Harry Styles had a banner year. Not only did he headline Coachella for the first time, but he also dropped his third studio album, Harry's House, he starred in two movies, he toured the world and he earned another batch of Grammy nominations. But let's talk about what he was wearing all year, because there was a lot to look at and appreciate. Most of what Styles stepped out in was courtesy of the House of Gucci, close friend and former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and stylist Harry Lambert. The "As It Was" singer donned a number of Gucci 'fits, many of which were custom, throughout the year, whether he was walking a red carpet or performing. Though Styles picked a huge selection of fun Gucci outfits for his Love on Tour shows around the world — like this, this and this — we chose 10 of our favorite style moments from this year that were from his other appearances. It's hard to narrow it down to 10 when you're doing it like Harry Styles, but these are our favorites. Harry Styles' Gucci Collection Is a Dreamy Wonderland Full of Cherries and Angry Teddy Bears Rainbow Supreme on April 15 Kevin Mazur/Getty Styles took the stage during weekend one of Coachella wearing a custom rainbow paillete jumpsuit by Gucci. When he first stepped on stage, he topped the look with a long black furry coat also from the fashion house. This look kicked off Styles' new era of fashion for 2022. Pink and Fabulous on April 22 Kevin Mazur/Getty For Coachella's second weekend, Styles wore a similar fur coat, though this one was different shades of pink. The true star of the show, though, was his outfit underneath. Gucci created an all-pink look of metallic pants, jacket and a vest, embellished with an "H" and "S" on the butt of the pants and fruits on the jacket and vest. He wore the vest open, leaving his many tattoos on display. Harry Styles Wears Vans at Concert, Appears to Boycott Adidas Before They Cut Ties with Kanye West Bright Green on May 18 Harry Styles. Cindy Ord/Getty As Styles headed into album promo for Harry's House, he continued with the colorful clothing. For an appearance on Howard Stern, Styles chose another custom Gucci look, this one with bright green pants and a ringer tee covered in strawberries. He accessorized with one of his many Eliou necklaces. Neon Stripes on May 19 Harry Styles. James Devaney/GC For a performance on Today, Styles wore this custom JW Anderson jumpsuit, inspired by the designer's Resort 2022 collection. The neon green, brown, and black look featured bell sleeves and a flared leg. The "As It Was" singer completed the look with black Vans that he could run around the (very wet and rainy) stage in. Last time Styles appeared on Today, in 2020, he also wore a JW Anderson piece that has since become iconic: the knitted rainbow sweater that inspired fans around the world to knit their own version. To make it easier for them to accomplish, the fashion house published a free pattern online for fans to follow. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Gucci Chic on Sept. 4 BACKGRID For Styles' trip to the Venice Film Festival with the Don't Worry Darling cast, he brought out his new Gucci HA HA HA collection before it was even available to shop. When he arrived in Italy, he wore this elevated casual look with jeans, a sweater vest and jacket, all from his collection. To spice up the look, though, he opted for no shirt under the sweater vest and topped the look off with sunglasses. He also added one of his go-to accessories: a claw clip. He attached his Emi Jay Floral Clip to his luggage for safe keeping while he made his way through the crowd. Effortlessly Cool on Sept. 5 Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty For the second of Styles' Gucci HA HA HA looks in Venice, he chose a pinstripe jacket over a white tank with navy blue trousers. He tied a blue scarf around his neck for some flair, and the turquoise stripe in it matched his nail polish perfectly. He left his curly hair effortlessly tousled for this appearance. Harry Styles' Pleasing Launches First Makeup Collection in Collaboration with Designer Marco Ribeiro Sharply Dressed on Sept. 5 Dominique Charriau/WireImage Styles rounded out his Venice Gucci trifecta with a custom blue suit that he paired with white boots from his Gucci HA HA HA collection. Rather than a basic suit, though, this one had all the sharp edges, including exaggerated shoulders and oversize collar points. Classic in Pinstripes on Sept. 11 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Just days later, Styles crossed the pond for the Toronto International Film Festival with the cast of My Policeman. For a press conference for the film, Styles chose another Gucci HA HA HA look, this time in black and white pinstripe. He, again, went without a shirt under his vest, and accessorized with an orange Eliou necklace. Harry Styles' Go-To Hair Accessory Is His Trusty Claw Clip Gorgeous in Green on Sept. 11 Geoff Robins / AFP/ Getty For the movie's premiere later that day, Styles switched into a brighter Gucci number. He wore a custom look featuring light green trousers and a dark green double-breasted jacket with a silk flower. He finished the look with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag in a vibrant green shade. Suited and Booted on Nov. 1 Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Getty Styles looked every bit the vintage policeman his character in My Policeman truly is when he walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in November. His all-black Gucci Spring 2023 suit had a retro feel, with its band-collar jacket and belted waist.