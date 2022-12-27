10 Times Harry Styles' Style Stole the Show This Year

It was another Gucci-filled year for the "Late Night Talking" singer

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 27, 2022 09:00 AM
harry styles 2022 style tout

Harry Styles had a banner year.

Not only did he headline Coachella for the first time, but he also dropped his third studio album, Harry's House, he starred in two movies, he toured the world and he earned another batch of Grammy nominations.

But let's talk about what he was wearing all year, because there was a lot to look at and appreciate.

Most of what Styles stepped out in was courtesy of the House of Gucci, close friend and former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and stylist Harry Lambert. The "As It Was" singer donned a number of Gucci 'fits, many of which were custom, throughout the year, whether he was walking a red carpet or performing.

Though Styles picked a huge selection of fun Gucci outfits for his Love on Tour shows around the world — like this, this and this — we chose 10 of our favorite style moments from this year that were from his other appearances. It's hard to narrow it down to 10 when you're doing it like Harry Styles, but these are our favorites.

Rainbow Supreme on April 15

Harry Styles performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Styles took the stage during weekend one of Coachella wearing a custom rainbow paillete jumpsuit by Gucci. When he first stepped on stage, he topped the look with a long black furry coat also from the fashion house. This look kicked off Styles' new era of fashion for 2022.

Pink and Fabulous on April 22

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Kevin Mazur/Getty

For Coachella's second weekend, Styles wore a similar fur coat, though this one was different shades of pink. The true star of the show, though, was his outfit underneath. Gucci created an all-pink look of metallic pants, jacket and a vest, embellished with an "H" and "S" on the butt of the pants and fruits on the jacket and vest. He wore the vest open, leaving his many tattoos on display.

Bright Green on May 18

Harry Styles
Harry Styles. Cindy Ord/Getty

As Styles headed into album promo for Harry's House, he continued with the colorful clothing. For an appearance on Howard Stern, Styles chose another custom Gucci look, this one with bright green pants and a ringer tee covered in strawberries. He accessorized with one of his many Eliou necklaces.

Neon Stripes on May 19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Harry Styles performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Harry Styles. James Devaney/GC

For a performance on Today, Styles wore this custom JW Anderson jumpsuit, inspired by the designer's Resort 2022 collection. The neon green, brown, and black look featured bell sleeves and a flared leg. The "As It Was" singer completed the look with black Vans that he could run around the (very wet and rainy) stage in.

Last time Styles appeared on Today, in 2020, he also wore a JW Anderson piece that has since become iconic: the knitted rainbow sweater that inspired fans around the world to knit their own version. To make it easier for them to accomplish, the fashion house published a free pattern online for fans to follow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Gucci Chic on Sept. 4

Venice, ITALY - 'Don't Worry Darling' star Harry Styles arrives at the airport wearing Gucci during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

For Styles' trip to the Venice Film Festival with the Don't Worry Darling cast, he brought out his new Gucci HA HA HA collection before it was even available to shop. When he arrived in Italy, he wore this elevated casual look with jeans, a sweater vest and jacket, all from his collection. To spice up the look, though, he opted for no shirt under the sweater vest and topped the look off with sunglasses.

He also added one of his go-to accessories: a claw clip. He attached his Emi Jay Floral Clip to his luggage for safe keeping while he made his way through the crowd.

Effortlessly Cool on Sept. 5

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

For the second of Styles' Gucci HA HA HA looks in Venice, he chose a pinstripe jacket over a white tank with navy blue trousers. He tied a blue scarf around his neck for some flair, and the turquoise stripe in it matched his nail polish perfectly. He left his curly hair effortlessly tousled for this appearance.

Sharply Dressed on Sept. 5

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Styles rounded out his Venice Gucci trifecta with a custom blue suit that he paired with white boots from his Gucci HA HA HA collection. Rather than a basic suit, though, this one had all the sharp edges, including exaggerated shoulders and oversize collar points.

Classic in Pinstripes on Sept. 11

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "My Policeman" Press Conference
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Just days later, Styles crossed the pond for the Toronto International Film Festival with the cast of My Policeman. For a press conference for the film, Styles chose another Gucci HA HA HA look, this time in black and white pinstripe. He, again, went without a shirt under his vest, and accessorized with an orange Eliou necklace.

Gorgeous in Green on Sept. 11

British singer-actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of My Policeman during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 11, 2022.
Geoff Robins / AFP/ Getty

For the movie's premiere later that day, Styles switched into a brighter Gucci number. He wore a custom look featuring light green trousers and a dark green double-breasted jacket with a silk flower. He finished the look with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag in a vibrant green shade.

Suited and Booted on Nov. 1

Harry Styles
Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Getty

Styles looked every bit the vintage policeman his character in My Policeman truly is when he walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in November. His all-black Gucci Spring 2023 suit had a retro feel, with its band-collar jacket and belted waist.

Related Articles
Harry Styles
Harry Styles' Best Fashion Moments Through the Years
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
Emily In Paris Best Outfits
'Emily in Paris' Outfits: Lily Collins' Best Looks So Far
Jodie Turner-Smith Best Dressed 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith — PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2022 — Describes Her Style: 'Vibrant! Vivacious! Joyful!'
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Jodie Turner-Smith at The Fashion Awards 2022
See All 6 of Jodie Turner-Smith's Jaw-Dropping Looks from Hosting the British Fashion Awards
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13651822bi) Olivia Wilde People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2022
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Nas X attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Ted Lasso, Olive Penderghast
57 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Inspired By Movie and TV Characters
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Harry Styles Rocks His '70s-Inspired Gucci HA HA HA Collection for Venice Film Festival
Best The Frankie Shop Products
The 12 Best Styles from The Frankie Shop
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Megan Fox Proves Her Love for the Naked Dress (and Machine Gun Kelly!) at 'GQ' Party
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
See All of the A-List Celebrity Looks from the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show
Harry Styles - Late Night Talking (Official Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VaqA-5aQTM&t=35s
Harry Styles Is a Walking Daydream in Custom Gucci Pajamas for 'Late Night Talking' Music Video