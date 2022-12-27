10 Times Harry Styles' Style Stole the Show This Year

Harry Styles had a banner year.

Not only did he headline Coachella for the first time, but he also dropped his third studio album, Harry's House, he starred in two movies, he toured the world and he earned another batch of Grammy nominations.

But let's talk about what he was wearing all year, because there was a lot to look at and appreciate.

Most of what Styles stepped out in was courtesy of the House of Gucci, close friend and former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and stylist Harry Lambert. The "As It Was" singer donned a number of Gucci 'fits, many of which were custom, throughout the year, whether he was walking a red carpet or performing.

Though Styles picked a huge selection of fun Gucci outfits for his Love on Tour shows around the world — like this, this and this — we chose 10 of our favorite style moments from this year that were from his other appearances. It's hard to narrow it down to 10 when you're doing it like Harry Styles, but these are our favorites.

Rainbow Supreme on April 15

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Styles took the stage during weekend one of Coachella wearing a custom rainbow paillete jumpsuit by Gucci. When he first stepped on stage, he topped the look with a long black furry coat also from the fashion house. This look kicked off Styles' new era of fashion for 2022.

Pink and Fabulous on April 22

Kevin Mazur/Getty

For Coachella's second weekend, Styles wore a similar fur coat, though this one was different shades of pink. The true star of the show, though, was his outfit underneath. Gucci created an all-pink look of metallic pants, jacket and a vest, embellished with an "H" and "S" on the butt of the pants and fruits on the jacket and vest. He wore the vest open, leaving his many tattoos on display.

Bright Green on May 18

Harry Styles. Cindy Ord/Getty

As Styles headed into album promo for Harry's House, he continued with the colorful clothing. For an appearance on Howard Stern, Styles chose another custom Gucci look, this one with bright green pants and a ringer tee covered in strawberries. He accessorized with one of his many Eliou necklaces.

Neon Stripes on May 19

Harry Styles. James Devaney/GC

For a performance on Today, Styles wore this custom JW Anderson jumpsuit, inspired by the designer's Resort 2022 collection. The neon green, brown, and black look featured bell sleeves and a flared leg. The "As It Was" singer completed the look with black Vans that he could run around the (very wet and rainy) stage in.

Last time Styles appeared on Today, in 2020, he also wore a JW Anderson piece that has since become iconic: the knitted rainbow sweater that inspired fans around the world to knit their own version. To make it easier for them to accomplish, the fashion house published a free pattern online for fans to follow.

Gucci Chic on Sept. 4

BACKGRID

For Styles' trip to the Venice Film Festival with the Don't Worry Darling cast, he brought out his new Gucci HA HA HA collection before it was even available to shop. When he arrived in Italy, he wore this elevated casual look with jeans, a sweater vest and jacket, all from his collection. To spice up the look, though, he opted for no shirt under the sweater vest and topped the look off with sunglasses.

He also added one of his go-to accessories: a claw clip. He attached his Emi Jay Floral Clip to his luggage for safe keeping while he made his way through the crowd.

Effortlessly Cool on Sept. 5

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

For the second of Styles' Gucci HA HA HA looks in Venice, he chose a pinstripe jacket over a white tank with navy blue trousers. He tied a blue scarf around his neck for some flair, and the turquoise stripe in it matched his nail polish perfectly. He left his curly hair effortlessly tousled for this appearance.

Sharply Dressed on Sept. 5

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Styles rounded out his Venice Gucci trifecta with a custom blue suit that he paired with white boots from his Gucci HA HA HA collection. Rather than a basic suit, though, this one had all the sharp edges, including exaggerated shoulders and oversize collar points.

Classic in Pinstripes on Sept. 11

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Just days later, Styles crossed the pond for the Toronto International Film Festival with the cast of My Policeman. For a press conference for the film, Styles chose another Gucci HA HA HA look, this time in black and white pinstripe. He, again, went without a shirt under his vest, and accessorized with an orange Eliou necklace.

Gorgeous in Green on Sept. 11

Geoff Robins / AFP/ Getty

For the movie's premiere later that day, Styles switched into a brighter Gucci number. He wore a custom look featuring light green trousers and a dark green double-breasted jacket with a silk flower. He finished the look with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Top Handle Bag in a vibrant green shade.

Suited and Booted on Nov. 1

Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Getty

Styles looked every bit the vintage policeman his character in My Policeman truly is when he walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in November. His all-black Gucci Spring 2023 suit had a retro feel, with its band-collar jacket and belted waist.