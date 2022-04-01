Harry Styles' Best Fashion Moments Through the Years
Harry Styles has established himself as a fashion icon over the years. From his concert looks to his gender-fluid outfits, here's a look at how the singer's style has evolved since his One Direction days
Harry Styles at the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 Fashion Show
While Harry Styles kept consistent with the classic boy band skinny jeans, the look he wore to the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 Fashion Show was one of the first major fashion statements for the former One Direction superstar.
With a long coat layered over a Prorsum leopard-print top, Styles donned a complete street-chic look for a buttoned-down Burberry moment.
Harry Styles at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Statement suits are synonymous with Styles, whether he's walking a red carpet or singing on stage — and that's just what he donned during his performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2017.
Drenched in head-to-toe Gucci, Styles' ensemble was decked with black and red diamonds throughout. Polished with a pussy-bow blouse, the performer looked like one regal rockstar.
Harry Styles at His Radio City Music Hall Concert
Gucci getups and guitars were a sight seen during Style's concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2017. The "Sign of the Times" singer donned a custom Gucci suit atop a black silk shirt as he strummed in style.
Harry Styles at the 2017 ARIA Awards
While Styles is known for rocking patterned two-pieces — like the purple paisley-patterned metallic suit that he wore at the ARIA Awards in 2017 — the "Watermelon Sugar" singer also boasted a bold boot as well.
Styles pulled out the stops with a killer kick during his performance, stepping in a pair of gold, chunky-heeled loafers that peaked out from beneath his expertly-tailored pant.
Harry Styles at a Concert in Paris
Gucci's not the only designer Styles dons! The singer dazzled in a dark, custom-made Saint Laurent suit that sparkled from top to bottom.
The jacket overlaid a low-cut, ruffled blouse that dipped down to his sternum, displaying his necklace and a glimpse of his tattoo.
The rockstar-glam outfit was finished with an assortment of chunky rings that were flaunted as he clutched the mic.
Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala
As someone who made their Met Gala debut and served as the night's co-chair, Styles surely understood the assignment — and the 2019 theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
Embracing gender-fluid fashion, the "Adore You" singer was clad in a sheer Gucci lace blouse, a polished manicure, an array of rings, a single pearl earring, and heeled boots.
Harry Styles Out and About in N.Y.C.
Clearly a fan of winter wool, Styles stepped out in a Lanvin navy and white sheep-printed sweater vest during his night out in N.Y.C. in 2019. Costing $1,190, this knit is among many owned by the singer — who's arguably one of the reasons the sweater-vest trend has made a comeback in the recent years.
Harry Styles at the BBC Radio 1 Studios
Obviously nothing is better than Harry Styles wearing Harry Styles, a fashion-forward move the "Golden" singer made when he stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studio in London for a performance in 2019.
A little self-love was embraced thanks to his white band t-shirt (with his name inside a red heart) from his collaboration with Gucci's Alessandro Michele. He styled the piece with oversized trousers, a plaid jacket, and a string of pearls draped around his neck.
Harry Style at the 2020 BRIT Awards
Resembling a rather chic Jim Carrey from the 1990s film The Mask, Styles sported a suit from Marc Jacobs' Spring 2020 runway collection as he stepped out at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Beneath the garb was a polka-dot purple button down and a matching scarf.
(Fun fact: The yellow suit Styles wore is the same one Lady Gaga did on the December 2019 cover of Elle magazine.)
Harry Styles at the SiriusXM Studios
Raid your grandmother's closet, but make it fashion! Styles brought back the pearls and the statement sweater during his visit to the SiriusXM Studios in 2020.
Garbed in Gucci, the singer sported a scalloped collar that peered out from underneath his blue knit. He pulled the whole look together with electric green pants and bold white shoes.
Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammy Awards
If Styles opted to wear a boa, it only made sense that he rocked it on music's biggest night of the year!
During his red carpet walk and presenting gig at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Styles dressed in a yellow plaid blazer, v-neck sweater vest, bell-bottom trousers, and a lilac boa to top off the look.
When he performed later in the evening, he donned a black Gucci leather suit, complete with a green boa that hung past his tattooed abs.
Harry Styles at His Love on Tour Concert
During the opening night of Style's Love on Tour concert, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer rocked out in a custom Gucci hot pink trouser and vest set.
Harry Styles in the "As It Was" Music Video
With a new album on the way and the release of his latest single "As It Was," Styles is not only entering a new phase in his musical career, but a new sartorial era as well.
The music video sees the singer in a series of varying silhouettes, but the standout piece is a red sequin, square-neck top and matching pants, custom made by Spanish designer Arturo Obegero.