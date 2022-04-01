Harry Styles' Best Fashion Moments Through the Years

While Harry Styles kept consistent with the classic boy band skinny jeans, the look he wore to the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 Fashion Show was one of the first major fashion statements for the former One Direction superstar.

With a long coat layered over a Prorsum leopard-print top, Styles donned a complete street-chic look for a buttoned-down Burberry moment.