Harry Styles Introduces His New Beauty Brand Pleasing: 'It's About Helping You Feel Beautiful'

Harry Styles fanatics have something very exciting to look forward to.

The boundary-pushing pop star, 27, announced his very own beauty brand, Pleasing, available beginning today for pre-order and officially dropping on Nov. 29.

Blurring the binary boundaries, Styles' gender-neutral brand is inspired by the things he uses in his own beauty routine. "When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful," Styles said in a press release.

The singer's proudly rocked nail art manicures for the past few years, so it is no surprise that nail lacquers would be an essential part of Pleasing's first drop.

Harry Styles - Dazed Magazine Credit: Rafael Pavarotti

"It's starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.' It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish," Styles told Dazed in a new cover story.

In addition to four pearl-inspired polishes, Styles will introduce skincare to the world with his first launch. The two innovations include the Pleasing Pen (a dual-ended lip and eye serum) and the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.

Harry Styles - Dazed Magazine Harry Styles | Credit: Rafael Pavarotti

"The Pleasing Pen is great because if you're feeling a little less than lovely you can refresh yourself anywhere," Styles said in a press release. "The lip oil dries matte in about a minute, perfect to give yourself a mini massage with the eye serum."

Styles said the skin-enhancing serum was inspired by female Japanese divers. "[They] collected pearls for Morimoto with no gear, just a net. Their skin looks so fresh, shining in the sun and I wanted a product that would give that feeling," he said. "The serum brightens skin over time but it also immediately smoothes out the appearance of your skin, like you've just come from the cold ocean."

The singer told Dazed that his goal is to make people feel their best — and most confident — no matter which product they gravitate toward.

"I don't think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they're radiating. And that's what I think the products do, it's about helping you feel beautiful," he said.

As for himself, Styles feels refreshed anytime he can sneak in some TLC.