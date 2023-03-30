'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Details the Secrets Behind Her 100-Year-Old Wedding Dress

"It only took two visits to the salon, and I found my dress," the actress told Brides in a new interview about her March 2022 wedding to Andrew Lococo

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 30, 2023 10:49 AM
Bonnie Wright wedding for Brides magazine
Photo: Jamie Street of St Chelle

Bonnie Wright's wedding dress had its own unique story.

The actress, 32, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise, gave Brides all the details of her March 19, 2022, nuptials to husband Andrew Lococo including the vintage gown she chose for her special day.

"It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible," recalled Wright, who wed Lococo in an outdoor ceremony at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California.

With that goal in mind, Wright searched for a wedding dress at Los Angeles' Happy Isles vintage bridal salon.

Bonnie Wright wedding for Brides magazine
Jamie Street of St Chelle

"It only took two visits to the salon, and I found my dress. It was surreal at first actually making the official decision, but it felt so right and easy!" she revealed, adding that the eco-friendly design required alterations due to its 100-year-old history.

"The dress didn't have the original underdress with it as it had likely perished—it being 100 years old!" So when I was first trying it on, it was completely see-through," recalled Wright. "It was quite funny having to imagine the underdress we would end up making for it."

Wright adds that she accessorized the look with modern touches, including a pair of Prada silver shoes from her closet that "felt perfect as the straps were shaped like branches and leaves."

For her hair, shared Wright, she clipped it back with a vintage hairpiece.

Bonnie Wright wedding for Brides magazine
Jamie Street of St Chelle

"My hair is naturally so straight, so we added some texture which made it move in the wind beautifully," she explained.

Wright first announced her wedding to Lococo, sharing a poolside close-up video of their wedding rings on Instagram, writing, "Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!"

