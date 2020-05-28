Since face masks are going to be an essential accessory for the foreseeable future, retailers are starting to get creative with fashion-forward and themed designs — and Stephanie Hook, the crafter behind online retailer Colorado Pony Express (CPEX), is one of them.

CPEX usually specializes in sensory integrated plushies and slime, but amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hook has put her talent to good use. She is now selling unique face masks with images of Disney characters, superheroes and, most notably, Harry Potter-themed designs.

The eye-catching masks inspired by J.K Rowling’s iconic series features a color-changing design that reveals the Marauder’s Map, which Potter-heads will instantly recognize as the parchment paper that shows all of Hogwarts' castle and grounds (including hidden passages!) when activated with a magic wand.

Hook’s innovative design is instead activated by breath, as demonstrated in several of her TikTok videos which have amassed thousands of views in recent weeks. Speaking with Insider, she said she created the viral Harry Potter mask to "bring some magic" into the real world.

"I try to bring imagination to life in the creation of my products, ensuring that they are not one-dimensional items," Hook told the outlet. "I like to give the average person the ability to own items that are unique, and bring magic into the real world in hopes to further inspire others to create and be creative."

The non-medical grade masks are currently sold out but will be restocked on the CPEX website May 29. According to Hook’s website, her handmade designs are 100% woven cotton and feature elastic straps. She explained to Insider that she uses a color-changing pigment to achieve the effect, which is activated once the temperature reaches 82 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 27.8 Celsius.

According to CDC guidelines released in April 2020, non-medical cloth face masks and coverings are recommended as a best practice to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

To meet CDC guidelines, the face coverings should allow you to breathe without restriction, include multiple layers of fabric, fit snugly across the face, and be able to be secured with ties or ear loops. If the mask is branded as a reusable option, it should also be washable.