Harry Hamlin, 70, revealed in a new interview with Andy Cohen that he doesn't "take any supplements" and recently started using vitamins when asked about what he does to stay youthful

Harry Hamlin Reveals He's 'Never Done' Plastic Surgery, But Keeps Up with His Acrylic Manicures

Harry Hamlin says the secret to staying young does not involve a surgeon's scalpel or nurse's needle.

In an interview with Bravo host Andy Cohen for Interview Magazine about his career and personal life, the 70-year-old actor, author and entrepreneur — who is married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna — opened up about his youthful appearance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What potion do you take? Because you look incredible. Does Lisa have you on all the fillers and Hollywood magic?" Cohen, 53, asked in the interview.

"I started taking vitamins maybe a month ago. I got a bottle of Centrum Silver, and I've taken four or five of those," Hamlin replied.

And when Cohen pressed — asking, "What about needles?" — Hamlin doubled down.

"Sh--, no. I've never done anything like that," he said.

Hamlin's wife, 58, is known for her full cosmetically-enhanced lips and is not shy about admitting to having had procedures done.

SMA POLL SEXIEST Sexiest House(wives) husband Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna | Credit: Getty

In the interview, Cohen mentioned how the RHOBH star likes to share Hamlin's "sex and beauty secrets" on the Bravo reality show, saying, "She's also talked about your manicure regimen."

"I put on acrylic nails because I play the guitar — I was just playing before you called," Hamlin said. "I just noticed that I gotta get them redone because they're old."

The L.A. Law star and Rinna tied the knot on March 29, 1997, and share two daughters: models Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20.

In the same interview, Hamlin also opened up about his sex life with Rinna, and he didn't hold anything back.

After Cohen told Hamlin he loved that he thanked Rinna "for all the great sex" at the end of his 2010 memoir, Full Frontal Nudity: The Making of An Accidental Actor, the Bravo patriarch asked if things between the sheets were still as hot and heavy as they were more than a decade ago.

"Of course it is, Andy!" Hamlin replied. "We're still married."

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Hamlin on the Secret to 25 Years of Happiness with Lisa Rinna: "We're Diametrically Opposite!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've talked to many other married couples who've been married for 10-plus years, 15-plus years, 20-plus years, who can't say that the sex is still great. What do you attribute it to?" Cohen continued.