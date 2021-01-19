Harry Brant, Son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, Dead at 24

The socialite "achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done," his family said in a statement

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and high profile businessman Peter Brant, has died. He was 24.

The budding socialite died Sunday of an accidental overdose, his family said in a statement to the New York Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," his family said in a statement to the outlet. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

Harry had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

Image zoom Harry Brant | Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

"Harry was not just our son," the family's statement continued, going on to describe him as "a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend."

"He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts," the statement said. "He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Image zoom Harry Brant | Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty

Harry was a model, appearing in Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns. He also previously released a unisex makeup line with his brother for MAC, and wrote as a teenager for Interview magazine, which his father Peter owned.

Image zoom Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant and son Harry | Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Peter's son from a previous marriage, Ryan Brant, died at 49 in 2019.

A rep for Seymour did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.