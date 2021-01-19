Harry Brant Was Just 'Days Away' from Returning to Rehab, Parents Say

Harry Brant's parents, supermodel Stephanie Seymour and high profile businessman Peter Brant, urged him to get help for his drug addiction shortly before his accidental overdose on Sunday at age 24.

The model, influencer and society fixture had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years, and his parents wanted him to get help, the family said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab," the family said in the statement.

"Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out," the family's statement continued. "Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line. He was also a dedicated writer for Interview Magazine and his dream was to be a much bigger part of its creative department. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

His parents concluded: "We will forever be saddened that Harry's life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy."

Image zoom Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant and son Harry | Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A friend of the family tells PEOPLE that Harry's father Peter "was worried" about him in the days leading up to his death. "His father was frustrated," the insider says, adding that Peter was "trying to get him to go to rehab again."

"It's hard, anyone who knows addiction knows this," the source adds. "We all knew he had this problem."

Harry was very close with his mother and older brother Peter Brant Jr., 27.

"He and Peter were inseparable," the family insider tells PEOPLE. "They complemented each other, they were always there for each other, and of course they fought like siblings do."

Image zoom Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant Jr. and Harry Brant | Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Up until his death, Harry was working on editorial projects, including a new plan to develop a beauty column for Interview Magazine.

"He had everything going on for him," the source tells PEOPLE. "He was way beyond his years, it was incredible."

Image zoom Harry Brant | Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty

The socialite's younger sister Lily Brant, 16, posted a heartfelt tribute to her brother on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair. "My amazing big brother and my best friend, words cannot describe how much i will miss you. you were the most amazing brother to me and you stuck with me through everything. you had the most beautiful and sensitive soul and a sense of humor that could brighten anyone's day. thank you for always making me smile," Lily said.

"You taught me how to have empathy for everyone around me and you showed me what it feels like to be understood and cared about. you lit up my world and my heart is full of love for you. a piece of you will remain with me forever. i love you indefinitely harry. you are an angel and you will always be a beautiful person inside and out. ❤️rest in peace," she continued.

Harry was a model, appearing in Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns. He also previously released a unisex makeup line with his brother for M.A.C. Cosmetics, and wrote as a teenager for Interview Magazine, which his father Peter owned.