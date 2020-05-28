Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Say This Lightweight Swimsuit Cover Up Gets Them 'So Many Compliments'

Summer is here yet again. And while many things are looking a little different this year, lounging poolside is one pastime we’re happy to welcome back with sunscreen-slathered open arms. But a comfy swimsuit and a fun pool float aren’t the only essentials you’ll need to check off your list before heading out for some fun in the sun — a cute cover up is another must-have for the season.

And according to Amazon shoppers, there’s one style in particular you should have on your radar: Harhay’s Women’s Swimsuit Cover Up. Whether you’re traveling to and from your preferred body of water — or simply throwing it over your suit as you hang out in the backyard — it’s just what you need to round out your summer wardrobe.

With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, the lightweight cover up has become a favorite among savvy Amazon shoppers who call it a staple. And since the best-seller comes in 21 colors, matching it up with your favorite swimsuit won’t be an issue.

“Love this cover-up! I bought this for my upcoming Hawaii trip and it was perfect,” said one reviewer. “I wore it almost daily when heading to the beach or resort pools and got so many compliments, too! It looks great as just a cover up or even worn with shorts and has a nice flowy feel to it… I thought it fit perfectly!”

While the sizing for the popular cover up is listed as one size fits all, it can still be customized into a more form-fitting shape thanks to adjustable drawstrings on the sides. What’s more, the v-neck cut and flowy design allow for breathable comfort on even the most sweltering of summer days.

Some shoppers have even gotten creative with their styling by tucking it into jean shorts or throwing it over leggings, further proving the cover up is a warm-weather staple you can’t go wrong with. Head to Amazon to shop the airy cover up dress in all 21 colors before your next pool day.

Image zoom Amazon