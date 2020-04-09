Kate Hudson’s Entire Eco-Friendly Fashion Line Is on Sale Right Now — Here's What to Buy

Image zoom Happyxnature.com

Between taking over the activewear world with Fabletics, becoming a “female disrupter” in the liquor industry with King St. Vodka, and hosting a successful podcast with older brother Oliver, it seems as though Kate Hudson wouldn’t have time to do much else (let alone be a mom of three and a major Hollywood star). But as a matter of fact, she does: The actress is also at the helm of her own eco-friendly clothing line, and right now, it’s having a major sale.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of Happy x Nature by Kate Hudson cutest designs, you can save up to 50 percent during the Buy More, Save More Sale. Enjoy 30 percent off one item, 40 percent off two items, and 50 percent off three items or more. There’s no promo code needed, either — all sale items are listed, and the additional discount for each item added is automatically applied at checkout.

Buy It! Happy x Nature Ridge Jumpsuit, $61.60 (orig. $88); happyxnature.com

Happy x Nature launched this time last year with a mission to “keep nature happy while creating amazing fashion” and has grown to become even more eco-friendly and sustainable with each collection. According to the brand’s website, three-quarters of its “Spring and Summer 2020 collections are derived from recycled, organic, and responsibly-sourced fabrics… [its] debut collections were at 16 percent.”

As far as aesthetics, the brand is a bohemian-style clothing line that encompasses flowy maxi dresses, denim jumpsuits, and just about anything you can imagine Hudson herself wearing. Basically, if you love Anthropologie, Zimmermann, Ulla Johnson, and a little bit of disco, you’ll love shopping Happy x Nature.

We’re taking full advantage of being able to scoop up Hudson’s most adorable spring pieces for less by adding this floral-print blouse and this white cotton shirtdress with eyelet detail to our carts. Scroll down to shop these and more of our favorite items from Happy x Nature by Kate Hudson that are on sale now.

Buy It! Happy x Nature Amore Top with Recycled Polyester, $61.60 (orig. $88); happyxnature.com

Buy It! Happy x Nature Sunny Shirtdress, $103.60 (orig. $148); happyxnature.com

Buy It! Happy x Nature First Crush Top in Responsibly-Sourced Viscose, $54.60 (orig. $78); happyxnature.com

Buy It! Happy x Nature Luna Dress in Responsibly-Sourced Cotton, $54.60 (orig. $78); happyxnature.com

Buy It! Happy x Nature La Vita Denim Jumpsuit in Avalon, $138.60 (orig. $198); happyxnature.com

Buy It! Happy x Nature Moonlight Embroidered Dress with Recycled Polyester, $117.60 (orig. $168); happyxnature.com