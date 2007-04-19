Happy Birthday! Our Fantasy Gifts For Kate Hudson

Over the past few years, Kate Hudson has managed to captivate us with her laidback flower child style and her infectious smile -- just like her mother Goldie Hawn. So for the golden girl's 28th birthday, we had a few ideas on what we would get her -- if we had the money and were actually friends with her! Anyone who wants to steal our ideas (Mr. Wilson, we're looking at you) should feel free. 1. Between cycling with Owen Wilson and jogging, Kate needs some stylish ways to protect herself from the sun. "target="_blank"> Frederic Fekkai's Beach Waves spray...