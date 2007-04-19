Happy Birthday! Our Fantasy Gifts For Kate Hudson
Over the past few years, Kate Hudson has managed to captivate us with her laidback flower child style and her infectious smile — just like her mother Goldie Hawn. So for the golden girl’s 28th birthday, we had a few ideas on what we would get her — if we had the money and were actually friends with her! Anyone who wants to steal our ideas (Mr. Wilson, we’re looking at you) should feel free.
- 1. Between cycling with Owen Wilson and jogging, Kate needs some stylish ways to protect herself from the sun.
Frederic Fekkai's Beach Waves spray will keep her golden locks shining, and
Juice Beauty's tinted lip moisturizer will protect her pout with SPF. And why not Dior's Glossy Large sunglasses to shield her baby blues?
2. She always looks so at home on the beach, so we’d love to see her in this Lisa Curran polka dot bandeau set or Fabucci’s reversible twist bandeau one to show off her lean figure. And she can slip on a pair of cute shorts to cover up when she leaves the beach. How about American Apparel’s 70’s inspired terry ones or Kri-Jessica’s striped ruched bottoms ?
4. After spotting her in this Ella Moss dress , we can’t wait to see her in more white! Chloe’s sack-style silk dress has a sweet vibe, or for a more bohemian look, there’s Scoop’s embroidered peasant dress . Since we adored her Chanel gladiator sandals, why not get more pairs? She can add a metallic dash with Stella McCartney’s silver pair or Roberto Cavallli’s gold lionhead sandals .
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage