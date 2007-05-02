Happy Birthday Becks! Our Fantasy Gifts For You

David Beckham has more than his mega-million dollar Los Angeles Galaxy contract to celebrate today -- it's his 32nd birthday! We wonder if he and wife Victoria will spend his birthday shopping, as they did for her 33rd recently. We're sure Posh has her own fabulous gifts planned, but here are some of our suggested fantasy gifts for her super-star husband. 1. After unveiling his shocking platinum do, we want David to keep his hair as healthy as possible. John Frieda's Luminous Color Glaze will keep his hair color vibrant and Goldwell's Glow Platinum Blonde Treatment will keep his hair...

David Beckham has more than his mega-million dollar Los Angeles Galaxy contract to celebrate today — it’s his 32nd birthday! We wonder if he and wife Victoria will spend his birthday shopping, as they did for her 33rd recently. We’re sure Posh has her own fabulous gifts planned, but here are some of our suggested fantasy gifts for her super-star husband.

1. After unveiling his shocking platinum do, we want David to keep his hair as healthy as possible. John Frieda’s Luminous Color Glaze will keep his hair color vibrant and Goldwell’s Glow Platinum Blonde Treatment will keep his hair in great condition. And because he’s a pro at changing his hair, we need to make sure that he has plenty of Paul Mitchell’s foaming pomade and Garnier’s fiber putty to play around with.

2. We’ve noticed that Becks loves a teeny bathing suit when he hits the beach. With summer around the corner, how about these D&G slim anchor swim trunks or DSquared striped ones . If he plans on following the California surfer style when he hits L.A. , he can hang ten in these Diesel plaid swim shorts .

4. David’s got to start practicing with his new team — and even his warm-ups need to be stylish. Adidas’ United Training warm-ups and Response Classic suit will keep him well ventilated and comfortable no matter how tough his training is. And we’d love to get this Los Angeles Galaxy kid’s tee for his boys since any dad would love to see his children supporting their endeavors.