Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Say This $26 T-Shirt Dress Is So Soft and Comfy, They Could Sleep in It

If you were to count the number of items in your wardrobe that are comfy, soft, and stylish enough to not only wear dressed up or down, but also as loungewear, a beach coverup, and a nightgown, you’d probably have a bit of a hard time, right? Well, we’ve found a dress that fits the bill and more. Enter: the $26 Haomeili t-shirt dress with pockets from Amazon.

Made from a breathable and lightweight rayon-spandex blend, this ultra-comfortable swingy t-shirt dress is loved by over 1,000 Amazon shoppers for its versatility, softness, and, of course, its pockets. “This is my new favorite summer dress,” one customer wrote. “Soft, stretchy jersey t-shirt knit and POCKETS! I wear it over my swimsuit, casual with sandals and sneakers, or dress it up with heels, a jacket, and jewelry.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Another shopper raved that “it’s super soft and very comfy! I could sleep in this thing!”

Comfort and softness aside, the Haomeili t-shirt dress is also extremely flattering. “It fits where it should and flows where it needs to without looking like a bag,” another shopper said. “I feel so confident and pretty in this dress despite having a few extra pounds on my midsection and bum. It’s so flattering!” Thanks to its flowy silhouette, crew neckline, and knee-length fit, this dress is complementary on most body types.

Available in 21 gorgeous colors and prints including florals and solids, the Haomeili t-shirt dress with pockets checks all of the boxes for the perfect summer dress. Whether you wear it with sneakers on the weekend or with your slippers while lounging around the house, it’s sure to become your new go-to for the season.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Haomeili T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $25.99; amazon.com