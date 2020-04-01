Image zoom Jacob Laham/TikTok

Bachelorette fans will never forget the famous salmon-colored blazer that seemingly all of the contestants on Hannah Brown’s season of the series wore last year. Now, with Brown, 25, reunited (and quarantining) with ex Tyler Cameron, 27, in Florida, it appears she finally got her hands on the traveling coat.

In a cheeky TikTok video posted to Brown’s friend Jacob Laham’s account, the star smiles in the jacket which she wears with a strapless black bandeau and casual black sweatpants.

“I’m sure this brings back some memories for everyone lol @hannahkbrown,” Laham captionde the TikTok video, hinting that the jacket is in fact the same one that was worn by the men on her season of The Bachelorette.

Eagle-eyed fans of the hit ABC reality show first noticed that many of the contestants appeared to be wearing the same salmon blazer throughout the course of Brown’s season — and the Bachelorette dieheards didn’t hold back their thoughts on social media.

The preppy pastel piece was seen throughout the season on contestants including Jed, Dylan, Tyler and Connor S. And fans couldn’t stop talking about the style statement on Twitter.

“Can we talk about the salmon colored blazer(s) that are being passed around between the guys lol #Bachelorette,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“‘brotherhood of the traveling salmon blazer’ should have been the tagline of this seasons bachelorette,” another person joked.

Alongside screenshots of four of the contestants wearing the jacket, one person jokingly tweeted, “Either they all went to @express to buy the same blazer, they’re playin Russian roulette with it, or y’all aint doin the laundry. Let’s be real, we’re all livin for this. #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette.”

One of the men who wore it during the season, Jed —who would end up getting the final rose before the couple’s relationship ended due to suspected infidelity on this part — even posted a hilarious video on his Twitter feed, singing about the mystery of the jacket.

“It’s floating around like ghost in the wind / Every rose ceremony it’s back again / You never really know who might have to have it / That’s the mystery of the salmon jacket,” he sings.

After Cameron placed second on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette last year, the two parted ways but recently have been spending time together while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear whether Brown and Cameron have reconciled romantically.

They reunited earlier this month in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, after his mom died of a brain aneurysm at age 55. A source told PEOPLE at the time that it “meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need.”

Since then, Brown and Cameron have been photographed hitting the beach with friends for a game of volleyball. That same day, they both starred in a video with a group of friends who have dubbed themselves the “quarantine crew” on TikTok.

The “quarantine” likely refers to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.”