Image zoom Hannah Brown/TikTok

Amid social distancing becoming the new state of normal, even more people than usual are turning to TikTok and its viral video challenges for entertainment, and celebs are no exception. The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown is just one star who’s posted her take on the platform’s trending dance routines — and by doing so, she inadvertently gave us an inside look on how she’s staying comfy and stylish during quarantine.

In more than a few videos, the Dancing With the Stars winner opted for a matching sweatsuit by the celeb-loved brand Cotton Citizen, which has been on our radar ever since fashion’s It girls debuted it last summer. The LA-based brand has quickly taken over as a name to know in the world of athleisure, and stars like Kourtney Kardashian have since been spotted in its signature comfy cotton sweatshirts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Lastarpix/BACKGRID

Matching sets have become the new work wardrobe in these strange times, and it’s clear Brown has gotten the memo. Her go-to casual look on TikTok consists of Cotton Citizen’s The Brooklyn Crop Zip and Brooklyn Sweats, which are both made of the brand’s super soft French terry blend.

All of Cotton Citizen’s designs are informed by of-the-moment athleisure trends, (see its tie-dye crop tops and bike shorts), so each piece wears just as well while lounging at home as it would outside of the house — or, if you’re Brown, on your social media platform for millions of followers. When you find sweats that look put-together and cute enough to wear on repeat, you know you’ve found something really good.

Take a note from the former Bachelorette star and give your WFH wardrobe a refresh with some of our favorite pieces from the celeb-loved brand.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Brooklyn Half Zip Crop Hoodie, from $86 (orig. $215); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Milan Sweatpant in Java Splatter, $136.50 (orig. $195); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Milan Crop Hoodie, $225; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Milan Sweatpant in Black, $195; bandier.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Milan Crew in Black, $195; bandier.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Tokyo Tie Dye Crop Tee, $125; nordstrom.com