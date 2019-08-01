The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Can't Stop Wearing These Heels — and You Can Shop Them On Major Sale

Image zoom Getty (5)

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown may not have found love with Jed at the end of this season (shame on you Jed!), but despite giving back her engagement ring, there is one thing that Hannah did walk away with — a true and undying love for the ultra-popular Nudist Sandal heels from Stuart Weitzman. The reality star has been spotted out and about in the beloved shoes five times in the past week alone, wearing the iconic heels with everything from floral mini dresses to chic short suits to sexy midi dresses.

Brown is just one of many stylish stars that have worn The Nudist Sandal on repeat (it is a red carpet staple in Hollywood, after all). Celebs such as Ashley Graham, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Priyanka Chopra, and many more have rocked these classic heels in just about every color, with every outfit imaginable — and it’s easy to see why. The minimalist shoe goes with everything, is super flattering, and is known to be one of the most comfortable styles of stiletto heels on the market.

So if you’re looking to snag a pair of the sexy Nudist Heels for yourself, it’s your lucky day! Right now, during the Stuart Weitzman Summer Sale event, you can score The Nudist Sandal in white for 60 percent off. You can also get The Nudist Disco Sandal — the same glamorous stiletto style, but with a platform — on sale in three colors for just $170.

Scroll down to shop The Nudist Sandal, plus more fabulous shoe styles, that are on sale for up to 60 percent off right now at Stuart Weitzman.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal in White, $159 (orig. $398); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Disco Sandal in Beige, Brown, or Black, $170 (orig. $425); stuartweitzman.com