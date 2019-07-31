The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Wore These Super Comfy Sneakers to Disneyland — and They’re Under $100 at Nordstrom

Image zoom Marksman/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Hannah Brown is hot off the heels of reliving one of the most dramatic season finales of The Bachelorette. In the five weeks since she ended her engagement with Jed Wyatt, she has kept busy throwing the first pitch at a Dodgers’ game and traveling to the “happiest place on earth.”

Earlier this month, Brown found some magic with a new man (errr, mouse) while spending the day in Disneyland. Anyone who has been to the parks knows there is a lot of walking involved — which is why The Bachelorette alum opted for an ultra comfy pair of sneakers from Naturazlier instead of her usually strappy pumps.

Her color-block Morrison sneakers are designed for serious comfort thanks to the brand’s signature contoured footbed that provides arch and heel support. Their luxurious leather upper is super flexible, so they’ll move more naturally with your feet — making them the ideal walking shoe. Despite the sweltering heat wave that is summer, they’ll keep your feet feeling cool and dry with their breathable lining. Plus, they’re totally on trend with the white sneaker fad that’s rocking everyone’s wardrobes lately.

Brown’s white sneakers have a silver metallic back that adds a little flare to them, but they’re not outrageously expensive. You can snag her exact pair and several other color combinations for $90 at Nordstrom (psst, don’t forget to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while you’re there). If you don’t want to sacrifice style for comfort, Brown’s Naturalizer sneakers are a must-have shoe.

Buy It! Naturalizer Morrison Sneaker, $89.95; nordstrom.com