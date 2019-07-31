All About the Engagement Ring Hannah Brown Was Given Before Split from Fiancé Amid Cheating Scandal

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s season finale of The Bachelorette.

Neil Lane felt he’d honed a keen sense of what Final Rose-worthy love looks like after being the Bachelor franchise’s go-to jeweler for over a decade. And when Jed Wyatt sat down with Lane in Crete, Greece, to pick out the perfect engagement ring for his impending proposal to Bachelorette Hannah Brown, 24, the Nashville musician, 25, indeed appeared smitten.

“He was open with me, seemed certain about the connection and he said he was totally in love with Hannah and she was in love with him,” says Lane. “I believed him.”

While Brown and Wyatt’s forever romance — and short-lived engagement — would soon implode and play out on Tuesday’s tearful show finale, Lane says Wyatt took the process of picking out a ring seriously.

He perused all six options Lane offered up and finally settled on a 3-carat “very classic and elegant” hand-designed ring that features an oval-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller round diamonds set in a platinum band.

“Jed felt Hannah wouldn’t want a ring with sharp edges, like a square-cut diamond, so he went with the softer type of cut and one that was less elaborate as some of the others,” says Lane, who admits to feeling badly for Brown’s runner-up suitor, Tyler Cameron, after Lane learned he was not getting the Final Rose.

“He was just so open and honest and vulnerable and really opened his heart,” the celebrity jeweler says of Cameron. “Here was this handsome super-dude gushing to me about love and romance and his feelings for Hannah. It was touching.”

As for where Brown’s engagement ring ultimately landed after she and Wyatt split up, Lane isn’t certain.

“I did my part and created a ring that was meant to change lives forever and symbolize a loving union forever,” he says. “Once they pick out the ring, it’s not mine anymore no matter what happens — at that point I can only hope it brings the couple happiness.”