Hannah Brown Keeps Wearing the Comfy White Sneakers Meghan Markle Owns

Of all the shoes that exist in the world (and there are a lot), the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are notably one of the most iconic pairs. Recognizable for their classic tennis shoe silhouette, perforated three-stripe detailing, and distinctive matching green logo on the tongue and heel tag, they’re easy to spot whenever celebs wear them.

The Stan Smiths have graced the feet of A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, and Hailey Baldwin (to name a few). Meghan Markle has also been a major Stan fan for years and continues to wear her beloved pair to this day; she was spotted wearing them around Los Angeles twice in April. And Hannah Brown is the most recent star to give the kicks some love via social media.

The Bachelorette alum and Dancing With the Stars champion posted two back-to-back photos on Instagram wearing the comfy white sneakers, showing us two ways to style them. In the first photo, Brown wore them with a denim jacket and black culottes, and in the other she dressed them up with a floral, green, satin midi skirt and black T-shirt, ultimately proving the Stan Smiths can be worn with literally anything.

They were originally created for tennis professionals more than 50 years ago, but have become a trendy streetwear style thanks to their continuously growing celebrity fan base. If you’re in the market for a classic white sneaker, you can snag a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths for anywhere from $80 to $90 at Nordstrom and Zappos, which is pretty reasonable for a shoe you’re likely to wear on repeat for years. Plus, they’re available in an array of different colors, making them the perfect wardrobe staple.

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $79.95; zappos.com; $80–$90; nordstrom.com

