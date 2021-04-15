Hannah Bronfman Opens Up About 'Intense' Emotional Impact of Damaging Her Teeth in Bike Accident

"I never understood how much my smile meant to me or how much of my self-confidence really came from my smile," the Pronamel spokesperson tells PEOPLE

Hannah Bronfman knows first-hand the importance of dental health and how much your smile can impact your self-confidence. In 2015, the DJ and health and wellness entrepreneur damaged her front teeth in a bike accident. She's been candid about her smile journey with fans and followers ever since, so Bronfman's latest venture makes sense.

The HB Fit founder was named the newest spokesperson of Pronamel earlier this week, partnering with the dentist-recommended toothpaste brand to help launch its enamel-replenishing Mineral Boost.

"I have had a very personal experience with my oral health," Bronfman tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I had all these residual effects from my accident years later. It really put my oral health at the front of my wellness journey, so I was really excited to work with Pronamel to hone in on the fact that oral health is so important to our overall wellness."

Bronfman experienced extreme fatigue, weight gain and headaches after her accident. Doctors originally chalked it up to her busy lifestyle, but a blood test ultimately revealed that her symptoms were caused by a massive infection in her mouth. Although she didn't have tooth pain, the damage to them drastically impacted other areas of her health.

"[Teeth] are the gateway to your body. I think people forget that they need some TLC," she says. "I'm over dentistry just thinking of your teeth in an isolated way. Everything [in your body] is related, and it's time for us as consumers to start thinking that way."

When asked about the emotional toll of the accident, Bronfman admits, "It was really intense. I never understood how much my smile meant to me or how much of my self-confidence really came from my smile."

The mental impact coupled with the physical pain of her tooth injury sparked Bronfman's interest in spreading awareness about the importance of dental health through her Pronamel partnership.

Additionally, the influencer (who welcomed son Preston with husband Brendan Fallis in November) loves that the Mineral Boost formula helps protect against the effects of dietary acids, prevents enamel loss, relieves sensitive teeth and more without adding an extra step in her daily routine…or taking time away from her cherished self-care regimen.

"Now that Preston is a little bit older, he's a really good sleeper. He goes to bed at 7 p.m. and that leaves like three-and-a-half hours for me to live my life," she jokes. "That usually is my wind-down time. My nighttime skincare routine. Getting to take a bath. That is my ultimate self-care right now."

The social media star says her mornings are dedicated to Preston, but when she takes good care of her skin at night, she doesn't feel the need to spend much time on it when she wakes up the next day.

"My skin got a lot better during pregnancy. I felt like I had way less clogging under my chin. My skin was clearer and definitely more glowy. Even now, my skin has held up really well," the skincare lover, who swears by salicylic acid and has been using "a little bit more retinol" lately, says.