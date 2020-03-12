Hannah Ann Sluss Calls Bachelor Proposal Gown Her '60 Day Fiancée' Dress After Peter Weber Split

Hannah Ann Sluss threw shade at Peter Weber on social media after their dramatic Bachelor split.

Before Weber, 28, broke off his engagement to Sluss, 23, and got back together with finalist Madison Prewett, Sluss prepared for her dreamy proposal by getting all dressed up in a bridal-like gown. When Weber popped the question to Sluss on the finale of The Bachelor in the Australian outback, the model wore an ethereal scoop neck Randi Rahm dress with a thigh-high slit up one side and a partially exposed lace bralette.

While the bridal-looking dress was everything Sluss had ever dreamed of for her proposal, in hindsight, her feelings have changed quite a bit.

“I originally called this dress ‘Timeless,'” Sluss wrote on her Instagram Story. “Now it’s called ’60 day fiancé.'”

Shortly after Weber proposed to Sluss, fans saw him have second thoughts about saying goodbye to his other finalist Prewett. Ultimately, his conflicted emotions resulted in Sluss giving her Neil Lane ring back and them going their separate ways.

While sitting side-by-side on the ATFR couch, Sluss came face-to-face with Weber — and didn’t hold back on putting him in the hot seat.

“I knew things were definitely off between us, but walking into and hearing that you couldn’t give me your full heart, that was very blindsiding to me,” Sluss told him. “You knew what to tell me to keep me with you. One of the most important things was that letting me walk away would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter. Either you don’t mean what you say or you don’t understand the weight of your words and how they impact people. So which one is it?”

“You knew how serious I was about an engagement, you knew me saying yes to you, I was always going to stand by you, even through the worst,” she added. “You told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV. How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto.”

“Everything that you’re saying is one hundred percent fair,” Weber said. “When I said that I felt like it’d be the worst mistake of my life, I meant that. Hannah Ann, when I told you that I loved you, I did love you. I never would’ve proposed to you if I didn’t feel that love in my heart. It kills so much me to know what I took away from you. That’s something I have to live with and I wish I could give back to you. I never felt a love in my entire than the love that you showed me.”