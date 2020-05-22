Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Underwear Jennifer Aniston and Lea Michele Love Is on Sale for Up to 65% Off

Jennifer Aniston wears it at home, Lea Michele gifts it to her friends, and Rihanna wears it in her music videos. What is “it,” you ask? Hanky Panky underwear, of course. The popular lace underwear line has been a staple in both Hollywood A-lister and regular folks’ underwear drawers for years, and right now, you can shop its best-selling thongs, panties, bras, and more for up to 65 percent off.

Hanky Panky’s Semi-Annual Sale couldn’t have come at a better time! With the holiday weekend officially beginning, shoppers are combing the internet for the best deals and scoring up to 65 percent off the brand’s signature lace thongs, ultra-comfortable bralettes, and sexy nighties. This is a deal we’re not passing up — and you shouldn’t either!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you’re ever worn a pair of Hanky Panky’s Signature Lace Thong underwear then you already know that it lives up to its trademark of “The World’s Most Comfortable Thong.” The one-size-fits-all stretchy lace is made of a soft nylon, spandex, and cotton blend that’s so pretty it’s almost hard to believe it’s actually that comfortable. But after just one wear, you’ll want to break up with the rest of your underwear drawer and stock up on all things Hanky Panky.

Scroll down to shop our top picks and more star-approved underwear styles from Hanky Panky’s Semi-Annual Sale going on now.

Image zoom Hanky Panky

Buy It! Rolled Signature Lace Original Rise Thong, $14.99 (orig. $22); hankypanky.com

Image zoom Hanky Panky

Buy It! Holiday 3 Pack Original Rise Thongs, $33.99 (orig. $56); hankypanky.com

Image zoom Hanky Panky

Buy It! Holiday 3 Pack Plus Size Thongs, $34.99 (orig. $58); hankypanky.com

Image zoom Hanky Panky

Buy It! Holiday 5 Pack Low Rise Thongs, $55.99 (orig. $93); hankypanky.com