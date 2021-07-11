Target Shoppers Love This Comfortable Cooling Bra — and It's Only $16
Finding a bra that fits properly is already a task in itself, but finding one that's also comfortable, supportive, and cool enough for the hot and sticky days of summer sounds downright impossible. But luckily for you, Target customers seem to have found a magical bra that ticks all those boxes and then some. In fact, some shoppers love the Hanes Xtemp Foam Wirefree Bra so much, one of them called it the "best bra ever."
Along with lightly contoured cups that give you a natural shape, the wireless bra features a thick band under the bust to provide extra support. Not only are the bra's straps fully adjustable to help you find a comfortable fit, but they are convertible too, so you can wear the bra regularly or criss-cross the straps, depending on what type of top you are wearing over it.
But what really sets this undergarment apart from others on the market is the material. It's made with Hanes' patented X-Temp fabric that provides moisture control and temperature regulation to keep you cool and dry all day long — making it "great for warmer summer days," according to one reviewer.
Buy It! Hanes Xtemp Foam Wirefree Bra, $15.99; target.com
It's rare to find a cute bra with all these technical features, so it makes sense that shoppers are buying it in every color. "I bought one and then after wearing it for one day bought three more," said one reviewer. "This is a very comfortable, supportive, cute, and affordable bra. Hope they never stop making it!"
"Really like these bras," wrote another. "I got several in different colors. I can't tolerate an underwire anymore, and it's difficult to find a wireless that has support. This style in 36B actually accentuates better than my old underwire. Very comfortable and looks nice."
There are four versatile colors to choose from, and the bra ranges in size from small to XXL (which fits up to a 46C). While most people said they fit true to size, a few customers mentioned they felt they ran a bit small and suggested going up a size if you want a less snug fit. Even better, the cooling bra is actually affordable too. At only $16 apiece, you can stock up and comfortably beat the heat this summer without breaking the bank.