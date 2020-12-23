Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is Only $8, and Shoppers Are Stocking Up Big-Time
Our love of cozy clothing knows no bounds. Since March, we’ve covered fluffy fleece jackets, cute lounge sets, and memory foam slippers meant to make staying at home a bit more enjoyable. Just when we thought we had seen it all, we stumbled across another comfy clothing item worth writing home about. Meet the Hanes V-Notch Fleece Pullover, loungewear that’s so good, it’s currently Amazon’s best-selling women’s sweatshirt.
Considering sweats are the unofficial uniform of 2020 and Amazon has thousands of them on offer, competition for the top spot is fierce. So, what is this sweatshirt’s secret sauce? For starters, it has a remarkably low price tag that starts at just $8. But don’t fret: That low price tag doesn’t signal low quality. As one shopper states, the sweatshirt is “very comfortable and cheap, but not cheaply made.”
The Hanes sweatshirt is available in nine colors, including neutral shades of black, white, and gray, as well as pink, purple, and blue. Each one comes in a classic crewneck style that’s easy to throw on over leggings or jeans. The material is a cotton-polyester blend that’s partly made from recycled plastic water bottles, part of Hanes’ initiative to keep millions of plastic bottles out of landfills each year.
Buy It! Hanes V-Notch Fleece Pullover in Gray, $8.99; amazon.com
With over 9,500 perfect ratings, the fleece sweatshirt is celebrated for its roomy, boxy fit and lightweight feel. Amazon shoppers say it’s “perfect for lounging” or working from home — and some even pair it with fake shirt collars for work-related Zoom calls.
“I’m working from home full-time with a 2-year-old, so I’m basically living in comfy clothes and looking for stuff that won’t break the bank,” one five-star reviewer explained. “This sweatshirt is great because it is soft and fuzzy inside, but not too thick. I can go outside for a walk or a quick bike ride without a jacket and come back inside without being too hot.”
The Hanes sweatshirt is tag-free, with no annoying buttons or zippers whatsoever. Because the sweatshirt is machine washable, you can wear it every day without so much as a second thought — and many shoppers are stocking up accordingly.
“I love these sweatshirts so much, I ordered four of them,” a reviewer wrote. “Having just retired, my wardrobe consists of these four sweatshirts and two new pairs of jeans. The sweatshirts are soft and warm, and the colors are bright and very true.”
Shop the Hanes V-Notch Fleece Pullover below for as little as $8 to see why thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the cozy style.
Buy It! Hanes V-Notch Fleece Pullover in Bold Blue Heather, $8–$12.62; amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes V-Notch Fleece Pullover in Black, $8.99–$11.17; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.