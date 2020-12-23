Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is Only $8, and Shoppers Are Stocking Up Big-Time

Considering sweats are the unofficial uniform of 2020 and Amazon has thousands of them on offer, competition for the top spot is fierce. So, what is this sweatshirt’s secret sauce? For starters, it has a remarkably low price tag that starts at just $8. But don’t fret: That low price tag doesn’t signal low quality. As one shopper states, the sweatshirt is “very comfortable and cheap, but not cheaply made.”