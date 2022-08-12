This Week's Best Amazon Deal: Hanes T-Shirts with 57,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 62% Off

Besides a great pair of jeans, there's nothing more versatile than a classic t-shirt. And thanks to this impressive deal, now's a great time to stock up.

Amazon dropped an epic sale on these popular Hanes short-sleeve t-shirts, which have 57,000 five-star ratings. The best-selling tees come in sets of four, and at 67 percent off, they're down to just $10 a pack — or $2.49 apiece.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Men's Essentials T-Shirt Four-Pack, $9.97 (orig. $26); amazon.com

The short-sleeve shirts are Amazon's best-selling T-shirts, and they're the second best-selling piece overall from the retailer's fashion department. And thanks in part to this big discount, they're experiencing a surge in sales: Droves of shoppers are snagging this four-pack, scoring them a spot on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart.

Designed to be loose and comfortable, the shirts offer a flattering fit that's generous, but not too baggy. They're made from breathable cotton, and they come in in 22 colors. Some of the newer hues offer a tagless design, and other shades come with a tag that easily tears off.

Since their Amazon debut, the shirts have received more than 69,000 positive ratings. In reviews, owners have said they love their versatility and wear them for all kinds of activities, like working out, running errands, lounging, and sleeping. And folks with labor-intensive jobs, like those in construction and healthcare, said they're perfect for work.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Men's Essentials T-Shirt Four-Pack, $9.97 (orig. $26); amazon.com

Shoppers also like the feel and weight of the shirt, saying they're thick enough to hold up for years of washing and wear while still feeling light and breathable. And importantly, they're not clingy or see-through.

Many also appreciate the affordable price point, even when they're not on sale, describing them as an "excellent bargain." Several reviewers have become repeat buyers, coming back for more for their own wardrobes or to grab a pack for family members. Even self-professed picky shoppers praised them while others called them "awesome," a "great find," and their "favorite shirt of all time."

And though they're marketed for men, they've earned rave reviews from ladies, too. "First I ordered these for my husband as undershirts," one reviewer wrote. "Then I started wearing his, so I ordered them again for myself. Ladies, this shirt [is the] perfect length and not too snug."

Reviewers noted that they tend to shrink in the dryer, so if you prefer a roomier look and fit, then you may want to size up or avoid the dryer altogether by hanging them to dry. Hanes provides a size guide in the product listing, which can help you determine the best size to order based on your measurements.

Several other wardrobe basics from the shopper-loved brand are also on sale at Amazon. Highly rated Hanes sweatshirts, bras, sweatpants, and form-fitting tees are just a few of the markdowns happening right now.

More Hanes Amazon Deals

There's no indication of how long this Amazon deal will last, but given the popularity of these Hanes shirts and the recent explosion in sales, popular sizes and colors may move fast.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Men's Essentials T-Shirt Four-Pack, $9.97 (orig. $26); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.