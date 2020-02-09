Women Love This Very Basic, Comfy Sweatshirt from Amazon’s Men’s Department

Image zoom

Ladies, if you’re not already shopping Amazon’s men’s department for comfy athleisure and loungewear, you’re missing out — and this cult-favorite piece is proof.

Shoppers who are after cozy and slightly oversized clothes love this affordable men’s fleece sweatshirt. The basic and versatile Hanes crewneck has earned a near-perfect rating, over 3,400 five-star reviews, and best-seller status. What’s more, it comes in a wide range of sizes and 39 colors with select hues starting at just $8.

Buy It! Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $7.99–$27.35; amazon.com

The fleece sweatshirt, which is fabricated in part from recycled plastic water bottles, features a super soft, fuzzy texture on the inside and a smooth, low-pill exterior. Shoppers also love its roomy fit, longer length, and casual style that’s perfect for hanging out at home, running errands, or hitting the gym.

“This is listed as a men’s sweatshirt and I am not a man, but I absolutely love these sweatshirts,” one reviewer wrote. “They wash well and they fit perfectly. It’s my personal version of the ‘boyfriend sweatshirt.’ I have three of them and will probably end up with more. And for the money, you can’t beat it!”

“These fit my body much better than the ones made for women,” another reviewer chimed in. “I love the length! And they have ample room without them feeling huge.”

And the praise doesn’t stop there. Tons of fellow female shoppers took time to share their shopping frustrations and love for this inexpensive piece.

“I’m a woman that loves oversized sweatshirts that are soft and comfy, and covers the behind. It has become increasingly difficult to find a great sweatshirt in the women’s department — too many design issues or they’re too short,” another wrote. “This is the perfect sweatshirt! It’s just a regular ol’ sweatshirt — nothing fancy, just perfect for a day around the house.”

And of course, guys love it, too, crowning it their “go-to” and “the best sweatshirt ever.” Many also appreciate its simple, logo-free look and tag-less design.

Ladies, if you’re going to order one, just be sure to take it from your fellow female shoppers and follow their shopping tip: Get two, so the guys in your life have their own to wear, ensuring they won’t steal yours!

