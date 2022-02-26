Women Are Loving This Cozy Sweatshirt from Amazon's Men's Section — and It's on Sale for $15
Aside from stuffy suits and tight ties, men's clothing is generally more comfortable than women's. So, it's no wonder that ladies are turning to the Amazon men's department for cozy essentials from classic comfort-first brands.
In fact, so many Amazon shoppers — both male and female — love this staple hooded sweatshirt by Hanes, it's currently ranking number three on the retailer's best-seller list in the overall clothing, shoes, and accessories category and landing at number one in the men's sweatshirts category. Although at $29 it's already an affordable pick, the timeless Hanes hoodie just got even more cost-effective, because some colors are on sale for just $15 right now.
Buy It! Hanes Pullover Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt in Ash, $15 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Available in 23 colors ranging from neutrals like gray and white to soft pastels like blue and pink, the Hanes Pullover Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt is suitable for many tastes. More than 94,000 Amazon shoppers have given the hoodie a perfect rating, so it's impossible to deny its universal appeal. Reviewers say they "recommend [it] to everyone" and call the hoodie "super soft and perfect for cuddling."
Customers have been surprised by how high quality such an affordable sweatshirt is. One happy shopper explained they were, at first, skeptical that "such a low-cost sweatshirt could fit this comfortably," but they were pleasantly surprised by the hoodie's "durability." They added, "It's also been very easy to wash out any dirt or stains. Even a small drop of red wine came out of my white sweatshirt! I plan on adding a couple [of] other colors to my wardrobe soon."
Although the hooded sweatshirt is categorized as a men's item, it's actually currently listed as Amazon's top choice for women's hoodies, too. Plus, another men's item is ranking number four on the retailer's best-seller list — the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie — which has been worn by celebrities like Rihanna, Kacey Musgraves, and Kourtney Kardashian. So, clearly the classification doesn't mean much. We're always strong advocates for wearing whatever you want, no matter the label.
This isn't the first men's Hanes item that women have flocked to on Amazon either: This simple long-sleeve T-shirt has been a favorite of shoppers for years, having racked up nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from both men and women. So clearly, the brand knows what it's doing. Shop the best-selling staple sweatshirt you're sure to wear on repeat in more colors below.
Buy It! Hanes Pullover Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt in White, $15 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Pullover Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt in Pale Pink, $15.51 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Pullover Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt in Deep Forest, $15 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Pullover Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt in Light Blue, $19.48 (orig. $29); amazon.com
- Women Are Loving This Cozy Sweatshirt from Amazon's Men's Section — and It's on Sale for $15
- Amazon's Outlet Store Has New 'Super Discounts' — All $10 and Under
- Save Twice on These 'Super Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Bed Sheets with Nearly 30,000 Five-Star Ratings
- Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon