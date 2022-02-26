Women Are Loving This Cozy Sweatshirt from Amazon's Men's Section — and It's on Sale for $15

Customers have been surprised by how high quality such an affordable sweatshirt is. One happy shopper explained they were, at first, skeptical that "such a low-cost sweatshirt could fit this comfortably," but they were pleasantly surprised by the hoodie's "durability." They added, "It's also been very easy to wash out any dirt or stains. Even a small drop of red wine came out of my white sweatshirt! I plan on adding a couple [of] other colors to my wardrobe soon."