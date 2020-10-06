This Wire-Free Bra Is So Comfy, People Say They Forget They’re Wearing It

“For years, I have struggled to find a decent bra,” one reviewer said. “I didn’t think one even existed that would provide proper support, coverage, and comfort—let alone the added bonus of being slightly flattering. I assumed that comfort was sacrificed for aesthetics and appeal, end of story. Well folks, I’m thrilled to tell you—I was wrong, simply looking in all the wrong places. Buying undergarments online is a bit of a gamble. You can’t touch the fabric, you can’t try it on. We all know every size chart tends to have its own curve, as well. That being said—kick your hesitation aside, and give this one a try. It is beautifully made, incredibly soft, offers proper support and even....that’s right, you guessed it! FLATTERING, too! Hallelujah, I have seen the light.”