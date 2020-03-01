Women Are Obsessed With This $7 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt That’s Hiding in Amazon’s Men’s Department

It’s racked up over 1,600 five-star reviews from male and female shoppers
- This Hanes long-sleeve t-shirt has earned more than 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon.
- The comfy basic is tagless and features preshrunk “ComfortSoft” cotton.
- The men’s crewneck is a hit with shoppers, including women who love its oversized fit.
At the end of a long day, there’s almost no greater feeling than hanging out in your most comfortable clothes. That’s why this roomy men’s long-sleeve t-shirt has become a favorite among droves of Amazon shoppers — including women.
Just like Hanes’ equally popular fleece sweatshirt, the brand’s long-sleeve t-shirt has racked up tons of praise from reviewers who rave about its versatile look, soft feel, and affordable price point. The shirt, which starts at just $7 and comes in 29 colors, has become so popular that women are flocking to Amazon’s men’s section to grab some for themselves.
Buy It! Hanes Men’s Tagless ComfortSoft Long Sleeve T-Shirt, from $6.49; amazon.com
The crewneck is one of the most comfortable shirts available at this price point, featuring a tagless neckline and the brand’s signature “ComfortSoft” cotton. Unlike some fabrics, which can feel stiff or itchy, this material has that lived-in feel.
Buy It! Hanes Men’s Tagless ComfortSoft Long Sleeve T-Shirt, from $6.49; amazon.com
Reviewers — particularly women looking for a slightly loose, oversized look — appreciate the shirt’s simple design, roomy feel, and more inclusive size options. Female fans call it “the perfect shirt,” “great quality,” and their “go-to.”
“What a great selection,” one reviewer wrote. “I am a tall female and women’s long sleeve shirts look more like 3/4 length. Very happy with my purchase, and glad to have t-shirts that fit me loosely and comfortably!”
“I love men’s shirts like this one because they are so much thicker than women’s,” another chimed in. “It’s a great comfortable staple shirt. I wear mine to bed or on comfy days.”
And not surprisingly, guys love ‘em too! “They work [in] all seasons, fit well, last and wear well over time, and look pretty good despite hard wear,” one male shopper wrote. “[This is] my second purchase and will buy again.”
Shoppers recommend buying a few, so add at least a couple to your cart. There’s a good chance your partner, your kids, or other family members will swipe it from your closet and trust us: You don’t want to reach for your new favorite shirt this weekend only to discover that someone grabbed it before you!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.