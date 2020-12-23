Shoppers Call These $7.50 Sweatpants the ‘Most Comfortable Pants’ They Own

Let’s face it, if there’s one item in our wardrobes that has seen the most wear this year, it’s sweatpants. The rise in popularity of comfy-yet-cute loungewear among the celebrity fashion set (i.e. Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid) coupled with spending way more time at home has resulted in our sweatpants taking front and center of our closets. And one pair that we’re especially loving right now is the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants from Amazon.
In fact, we can almost guarantee you’ll love them, because nearly 12,000 shoppers to date have given them a perfect five-star rating. Not only that, but they’re number one best-sellers in multiple categories and currently hold a top spot on Amazon’s Best-Sellers list. Perhaps most importantly, though, is that they start at just $7.50 a pair. We’re not kidding! As one reviewer said, “These are my ultimate basic sweatpants. I'm shocked. Best $7.50 that I ever spent.”
Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants, from $7.50 (orig. $15); amazon.com
Aside from the ridiculously low price tag, these Hanes sweatpants have racked up thousands of rave reviews thanks to how comfy they are. Made from a polyester-cotton blend that’s partly produced from recycled water bottles (hence the name EcoSmart), the sweatpants are soft, lightweight, and breathable.
“These are one the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own,” one reviewer said. “I purchased them for working out. After wearing them the first time, they were immediately renamed ‘comfy pants’ and a second pair was ordered. The fabric is baby soft inside and just thick enough without being bulky. The waistband fits gently yet still stays in place.”
“Finally found the perfect sweatpants!” another happy shopper wrote. “So warm and cozy and soft. The waist is at the perfect place and I am so happy with this purchase. Highly recommended. All in all, the perfect sweatpants.”
Available in seven colors — including heather navy, gray, and pink — the budget-friendly sweats are not only perfectly cozy, they’re also flattering on all body types. “They are comfy like pajamas but look great and I would not hesitate to go out wearing these, especially since the fleece makes them thick enough to not be see-through,” said one customer. “I would definitely buy them again and you can't beat the price.”
If you’re like us and can’t get enough of your sweatpants this season, we suggest adding this pair from Hanes to your Amazon shopping cart ASAP. And for such an amazing price, we wouldn’t blame you for getting a pair in every color!
