Save Up to 60% on Comfy Best-Sellers from Hanes, Including a Sweatshirt with 83,000 Perfect Ratings

Sweatpants, hoodies, and other comfy clothes may have become our go-to work from home uniform since last year, but Hanes has been one of the leading brands behind basic everyday staples for years. That's why we weren't surprised to learn that many of its clothing and accessories are best-sellers on Amazon. And right now you can save up to 60 percent on top-rated sweatpants, t-shirts, bras, sweatshirts, and more for the entire family.
Below we've rounded up the 15 best options from Hanes that are cute and stylish without compromising on comfort.
- Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt, $9 (orig. $22)
- Hanes EcoSmart Open Bottom Leg Sweatpants, $9.98 (orig. $22)
- Hanes Sport Performance V-Neck T-Shirt, $6 (orig. $15)
- Hanes Cotton Hi-Cut Underwear, 10 Pack, $10 (orig. $18)
- Hanes Kids EcoSmart Jogger Pants, $8.96 (orig. $10)
- Hanes Stretch Cotton Raglan Sleeve T-Shirt, $10 (orig. $12)
- Hanes Essential Wear Around Nightshirt, $13.87 (orig. $25.98)
- Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Bra, $14.99 (orig. $36)
- Hanes Kids Tagless Assorted Cotton Camis, 10 Pack, $14.38 (orig. $18)
- Hanes Comfortwash Garment Dyed Sweatshirt, $16.00 (orig. $18)
- Hanes Kids T-Shirts, 4 Pack, $6 (orig. $10)
- Hanes Solid Knit Sleep Pant, $14.90 (orig. $30)
- Hanes Woven Plain-Weave Pajama Set, $20.24 (orig. $40)
- Hanes Long Sleeve Henley Shirt, $9.97 (orig. $14)
- Hanes Kids Eco Smart Zip Hoodie, $14 (orig. $28)
If you're looking for a new crew neck to add to your wardrobe, consider getting multiples of the EcoSmart Sweatshirt. Over 83,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating for its warmth, fit, and softness — and it's only $9. There are 17 colors available, from neutral black to a festive red. And even though it's made in men's sizing, women said that they enjoyed the pullover, too.
Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt, $9 (orig. $22); amazon.com
There's also a wireless bra you didn't know you needed for $5 off. Reviewers say it "does a great job keeping everything in place without feeling uncomfortable at all." It's no wonder why Amazon shoppers have slept in their "new favorite" and gone on to purchase more! Shop it in sizes from small to XXL.
Buy It! Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra, $8.99 (orig. $14); amazon.com
Speaking of night-time essentials, Hanes also has best-selling pajama sets and nightshirts on sale, like this soft two-piece cotton set that comes with a wrinkle-free button-up shirt and matching pants. Are you a hot sleeper? Grab this short-sleeved nightshirt while it's 47 percent off. It has an oversized fit that's comfortable, and it's easy to care for since you can throw it into the washing machine.
Buy It! Hanes Woven Plain-Weave Pajama Set, $20.24 (orig. $40); amazon.com
With these cozy pieces in your wardrobe, you'll be ready to take on the cold weather in style. Shop them here or head over to Amazon to see more Hanes pieces while they're on sale.
