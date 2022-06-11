The Search Is Over: Reviewers Say These $11 Shorts Are the Perfect Thing to Wear Under Dresses
Bike shorts are more than just a summer-friendly alternative to workout leggings. In fact, shoppers have discovered a brilliant use for a particular pair from Amazon — and it's pretty clever.
Hanes' stretchy and breathable bike shorts are a hit with reviewers, racking up 23,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews. Owners love their comfortable feel, versatility, and price point. And many love to wear the now-$11 shorts under dresses during the summer (in lieu of restrictive shapewear) to prevent painful chafing.
Much of the shapewear on the market is designed to smooth and compress. And while some are after that look and feel, others want a gentler, more breathable kind of coverage. That's exactly what these shorts offer, and that's why they've amassed a following of fans that have come back to buy seconds and thirds.
The soft shorts are made of lightweight cotton and stretchy spandex, making them feel similar to a breezy T-shirt. Their simple design — sans frills, like pockets and drawstrings — and form-fitting shape make them great for layering under dresses and skirts.
They're not bulky or baggy, but they're also not compressive, like some smoothing shorts that can feel too tight. And since they hit mid-thigh, they can reduce leg rubbing, which can lead to painful rashes. Reviewers say they don't ride up either, ensuring that they stay in place as you move.
Since their debut, they've earned five-star ratings for their comfort, stretch, and flattering look. They've been called the "best shorts ever," "perfect for hot summers," and "great for the price."
And while shoppers wear them as pajamas and workout wear, most owners like them for lounging around the house, running errands, or wearing under dresses, especially on hot and humid days.
"Let's face it, sometimes it sucks to be a girl in the summer," one reviewer wrote. "These are the saviors of my chub-rub. My thighs rub together and it's annoying. I also like to wear skirts and dresses, but I move around a lot during the day. I had been wearing tighter bike shorts, but they were made up of mostly spandex and polyester and weren't very breathable. These are great because they're mostly cotton, so they're more breathable."
And for many, it can be tricky to find shorts (or any bottoms for that matter) that properly fit your waist, hips, and thighs. Several owners, especially pear-shaped folks, chimed in to say that these shorts solved that common dilemma thanks to their spandex material and elastic waistband that stretches to fit. Pregnant women praised them for this reason, too.
While this Amazon deal lasts, the Hanes bike shorts are 40 percent off and marked down to $11 a pair. If they're as good as the thousands of reviewers say they are, you may want to grab a few while they're on sale.
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Sent a Dyson Back' in Exchange for This Stick Vacuum That's Under $100
- Cat Owners Love This 'Brilliant' Litter Box That Looks Just Like a Houseplant, and It's on Sale at Amazon
- The Search Is Over: Reviewers Say These $11 Shorts Are the Perfect Thing to Wear Under Dresses
- These Top-Rated Storage Bags Create 'So Much More Room' in Closets and Are Just $20 at Amazon