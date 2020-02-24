Amazon’s Best-Selling Lip Scrub Is Only $10, and Shoppers Say It Rivals More Expensive Brands

Image zoom

When chapstick and lip balm aren’t enough to soothe chapped lips, it might be time to call in reinforcements. And by that, we mean lip scrubs. For the uninitiated, a lip scrub is a great way to exfoliate and moisturize lips to relieve irritated, peeling skin.

If you’re in the market for something to put an end to your constant chapstick applications, this natural lip scrub may help. It’s Amazon’s number one best-selling lip scrub, and it has hundreds of five-star reviews. Shoppers say it smells — and even tastes — great and leaves lips super soft and smooth. A few even compared it to more expensive lip scrubs from brands like Lush.

“After a week of using this twice a day, I have stopped wanting to bite on my lips because they’re so soft, and my lipstick glides on so much easier,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said, “I found myself saying a number of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as I used it the first time.”

The scrub features natural ingredients like coconut, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, and jojoba oil to exfoliate, moisturize, and protect lips. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain any parabens, artificial preservatives, or synthetic chemicals. Plus, it doesn’t even need added fragrances since the natural ingredients smell delicious all on their own.

To get the most out of the scrub, simply apply a pea-sized amount to your lips and scrub it in a circular motion with your fingers, then wash off any remaining scrub when you’re done exfoliating. You can use it before applying lipstick to create a smooth surface or put some on at night to rejuvenate your lips in your sleep.

A small jar of the lip scrub costs less than $10, and since you only need to apply a little bit with each use, it’s sure to last a long time. Head to Amazon to buy the best-selling lip scrub for yourself and reveal luxuriously supple lips.

Image zoom

Buy It! Handmade Heroes All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub, $8.90; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.