You'd Never Guess This 'Gorgeous' Wedding Guest Dress Is Just $46 — or Where It's From
Wedding costs add up quickly — and that goes for those attending, too.
The gifts, accommodations, transportation, and the outfits can amount to hundreds, if not thousands, for guests (case in point: Kourtney Kardashian's recent lavish affair). And that's part of the reason why Amazon shoppers are raving about this affordable find that they call "perfect" for summer weddings, parties, and events.
Zesica's halter maxi dress is an under-the-radar gem at Amazon, according to reviewers and the more than 2,500 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. Owners like its pretty pattern, flattering design, and comfortable feel. And many reviewers love its elevated, "gorgeous" look that makes it the perfect wedding guest dress. And here's the best part: It's just $46.
The halter dress comes in 10 colors, some of which come with coupon savings right now. Each one features a halter neckline, maxi length, a crochet trim around the waist, and an adjustable tie-back. Most shoppers say it runs true to size, and the brand provides a guide to help shoppers choose the option that best suits their measurements.
Owners have worn it on trips and vacations, as well as special occasions, like graduations, engagement celebrations, bachelorette parties, and more. Many agree that it's a great choice for any kind of summer get-together. And plenty of reviewers, including several from this month, say they were excited to wear it to a wedding.
"This is the perfect dress for a summer event," one reviewer wrote. "I wore this to a wedding and got many compliments on it. It fits perfectly, and I am definitely going to be ordering in other colors!"
Other reviewers described it as "super flattering," "even better in person," and "perfect for classier occasions." Another even crowned it their "best Amazon purchase ever."
Another great feature that owners love: its lightweight feel. If you're attending a wedding in July or August, love to work up a sweat on the dance floor, or prefer the feel of a light and breathable piece, this beauty will be your new favorite find.
But there's one feature that does not appeal to everyone: the slit. The opening hits at mid-thigh for most buyers, adding to its breathable, flowy, and airy feel. But there's an easy fix for those who prefer a dress with more coverage — simply bring it to a tailor and ask them to stitch it up so that the opening begins closer to the knee or shin. (A few shoppers made alterations to the dress to ensure a perfect fit and loved the results.)
Most colors and sizes are in stock at the moment, but that may not last long. And there's no word on how long the coupon offers will last, so you may want to move quickly and add it to your cart.
