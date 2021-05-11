Halston's Family Says They Were Not Consulted on 'Inaccurate' Netflix Series

Halston's family is not happy with Netflix's new limited series that depicts the legendary fashion designer's life and career.

The Halston Archives, which was founded and run by the designer's niece, Lesley Frowick, said in a statement on Monday that the series starring Ewan McGregor as Halston is "inaccurate" and "fictionalized."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects," Frowick said.

EWAN MCGREGOR as HALSTON Credit: Netflix

According to the statement, The Halston Archives "travels the world to bring the meticulous history and original design work of Halston to reputable venues with comprehensive exhibits and seminars."

Frowick goes on to announce that the family is partnering with select non-profit organizations and institutions to set up a fashion scholarship in Halston's name "with the goal of ensuring the Halston legacy lives on in future generations of fashion students." To support the scholarship, the Archive will also release a product line of original artwork.

PEOPLE has reached out to Netflix for comment but has not heard back.

EWAN MCGREGOR as HALSTON Credit: Netflix

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the debut trailer for the Ryan Murphy-directed limited series, which premieres May 14. The clip opened with McGregor proclaiming: "I have a vision. I'm going to change the face of American fashion."

The trailer sees the designer developing his signature simple but luxurious aesthetic, his frequent Studio 54 nightclub appearances and his famous entourage of Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez), Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) and Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez).

It also teases Halston's drug addiction, with one person telling the designer he's "out of control," and his then-controversial business decision to bring high fashion to the masses with a $1 billion J.C. Penney deal.

"Do you ever feel like everything you have could disappear in an instant?" McGregor says in the final scene as he looks out at New York City from a skyscraper window.

EWAN MCGREGOR as HALSTON Credit: Netflix

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2019, Frowick remembered her uncle's legendary designs and lasting legacy recalling how "everyone was clamoring to have a Halston."

"He was kind of shy, people don't know that, but he didn't like to show up to a place alone, he certainly could, but he made a splashier entrance with a whole bunch of beautiful models wearing his glittering clothes," Frowick said about his glamorous entourage.