Halsey Shows Off Her Natural Curls One Year After the Internet Questioned Her Biracial Identity

Another day, another Halsey hair change.

But this time, the 25-year-old singer — who’s rocked a red pixie cut, rainbow bangs, dramatic brunette extensions and neon pink locks in 2019 alone — is toning it down a notch, flaunting her naturally curly short black hair in an Instagram mirror selfie on Thursday.

“strawberry fields 🍓” Halsey wrote alongside the snap, wearing high-waisted jeans, a faded band tee and a printed jacket styled casually off-the-shoulder. The “Nightmare” singer paired the ’70s-inspired outfit with oversized sunglasses, a Western belt, a cross necklace and her strawberry-print phone case.

The cute post was quickly flooded with a number of comments praising the star’s rare natural hair moment.

“Pls keep this hair hals,” one fan wrote. Another said, “natural locks !!! love them.”

A third fan added, “i love your natural hair ❤️ you are beautiful 🍒”

The Instagram post comes over a year after Halsey, who is biracial — her father is African American and her mother is Italian, Hungarian and Irish — made headlines for voicing her frustrations about shampoos and conditioners that hotels typically provide on Twitter, saying that they’re not adequate for a vast number of their customers.

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color,” she wrote. “I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying.”

“The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement,” she added. “If white ppl can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to [sic]. Its an ‘insignificant’ example of a bigger problem. That’s all!”

Social media users soon wondered whether Halsey was in a position to speak about the issue at all, questioning her bi-racial identity.

“You are one of the white people sweetie,” one user wrote, to which Halsey responded with a clap-back, “No. I am Not.”

The singer had another clap-back moment last August when she shared a mirror selfie showing off her naturally curly locks. “new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew,” she captioned the photo.

new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew ❣️ pic.twitter.com/EfYax1Wvo0 — h (@halsey) August 10, 2018

When commenters started questioning if she was wearing a wig, she responded on Twitter writing, “i can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig… some f—d up shit lmao.”