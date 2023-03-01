Halsey Makes Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Leopard-Print Outfit — See the Look!

Halsey might think she's "Bad at Love," but she sure is good at strutting the catwalk

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 1, 2023 11:16 AM
Halsey just made her runway debut, and the result was fierce.

The "Bad at Love" singer left the Fashion Week front row, which she has been a staple at for years at shows like Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood, to take a turn on the catwalk in a leopard-inspired dress.

Her appearance in the show marked the first time the singer and makeup entrepreneur walked for a designer brand, choosing to strut for gender fluid Paris-based brand Pressiat.

For the show, which was held at an opulent, Renaissance-looking estate, the star wore a tight-fitting see-through-all-over black dress consisting of an asymmetrical, halter, corset top that flowed to her waist and into a floor-length skirt. The skirt stylishly sagged in the front to reveal her hips, and the neckline from the top continued past her head, creating a hood that she wore wrapped around her neck and hair.

For glam, the about-face beauty founder had on glistening and dramatic black eye shadow, a "blonde slay" hairstyle peeking out from the hood, pinkish-red lips, chrome nails and her sticker-style tattoos on full display. For accessories, the show kept them light to keep the focus on the ultra-flattering garment — opting for just one punk-rock leather band on her right wrist with spikes.

The singer recapped her big runway debut with a post on Instagram where she shared some behind-the-scenes pics of what went into getting glammed up, some runway photos and pictures of her with the designer Vincent Garnier Pressiat.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!! Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! 🐾 special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek."

The designer, who also dressed her for the 2022 Grammys, praised the star for her support, saying, "@iamhalsey thank you so much for being so iconic and for being so kind ❤️ Love."

