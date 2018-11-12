Halsey Gets Lil Wayne Lyric Tattoo Seconds Before Her SNL Performance with the Rapper: See It Up Close

Halsey had a Saturday night to remember! The “Bad at Love” singer made a surprise performance at Saturday Night Live over the weekend and commemorated the moment with some new ink.

The 24-year-old revealed on Instagram that she got a tattoo by celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy seconds before she took the stage to perform “Can’t Be Broken” with musical guest Lil Wayne.

The singer wore a jacket that covered up her new arm tattoo during her performance, but she showed off a photo of her new ink afterward on Instagram. It which features the words “sins” and “forgiveness” on each side of a balance, a reference to the lyrics from Lil Wayne’s 2011 song, “She Will.”

“On my Libra scale I’m weighin sins and forgiveness,” she captioned the photo, adding a special thanks to Lil Wayne for “writing this one out for me” which he figuratively did with his lyrics and physically did with his handwriting.

On Jon Boy’s Instagram, he confirmed that the rapper personally wrote his own song lyrics in his own handwriting for the tattoo on Halsey’s arm.

Hasley said performing with Lil Wayne was a “pinch me” moment and thanked the star on Instagram. “Thank u for making this lil girl’s dreams come true. Just performed “Can’t Be Broken” on SNL with @liltunechi !!!!!”

Hasley has been having a whirlwind week. Before her SNL appearance, the star was center stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She performed her hit “Without Me” and was joined by other musical guests Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora and The Struts.

Leading up to the show she showed off her own modeling moves on Instagram wearing a bra, underwear and robe, and called the experience the “best night of my life with the best girls.”