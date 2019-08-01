Halsey Shows Off New Set of Rainbow-Colored Bangs on Instagram

Halsey is showing off a colorful new ‘do!

The “Without Me” singer debuted a bright new set of bangs that take some rainbow inspiration, fading from red to orange to purple to blue.

The bright hues certainly pop against the rest of her ear-length bob, which is dyed jet black.

The star, 24, showed off her new look on Instagram Wednesday, first sharing a photo of herself sitting on a curb in a black long-sleeve T-shirt that doubled as a dress and white sneakers with ankle socks.

A second photo, a selfie taken in a car, offered an up-close look at her new bangs, and showed off the freckles dotting her face.

Halsey used various emojis to caption the pictures, which corresponded to the color of her bangs: red cherries, an orange peach, a yellow lemon and blue raindrops and ocean waves.

British rocker Yungblud, who first sparked romance rumors with the star in January, took notice, commenting, “Skittles baby,” a reference to the rainbow-colored candies.

Actor Zachary Levi also weighed in, commenting, “Rainbows and freckles. 🙌”

The hair switch-up appeared to happen Wednesday, as Halsey shared a pouty selfie on Tuesday that showed off a head of black hair wrapped in an orange and blue headband.

The star is no stranger to experimenting with her hair, and has rocked everything from a shaved head to a pixie cut to long locks over the years.

The Grammy-nominated singer is currently gearing up to release her as-yet-untitled third album, the follow-up to 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Halsey, who has been vocal about her personal battle with bipolar disorder, revealed to Rolling Stone in June that the songs she’s written for the album are the first she’s ever penned while experiencing a manic episode.

“[It’s] hip-hop, rock, country, f—ing everything — because it’s so manic,” she said. “It’s sooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the f— I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”