Halsey Debuts New Buzz Cut in Viral TikTok Video

Halsey just took a major beauty risk.

The pop star, 26, debuted a freshly shaved head in a TikTok video on Monday using a viral sound that many creators use to debut their bold haircuts. “I did it 😬” Halsey captioned the clip, which she later posted on Instagram.

In the first half of the glam transformation video, the “Without Me” singer is wearing what appears to be a long brown wig. She then flips her head upside down as the TikTok cuts to a clip of her showing off her new buzzcut with a sly smile.

“LOVE IT 😍” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. “QUEEEN👑” a second added.

The new look is a bit of a throwback for Halsey, who rocked an edgy buzz cut on and off from 2015-2017 (and even dyed it purple at one point!).

Halsey has been wearing long box braids for months, but she's no stranger to dramatic hair changes. Over the years, the "You Should Be Sad" artist has sported everything from long teal tresses and rainbow bangs to platinum and red pixie cuts.

Image zoom Halsey/Instagram

In December 2019, switched things up by showing off her rarely-seen natural hair in an Instagram mirror selfie.

“strawberry fields ?” Halsey wrote alongside the snap, wearing high-waisted jeans, a faded band tee and a printed jacket styled casually off-the-shoulder. The “Nightmare” singer paired the ’70s-inspired outfit with oversized sunglasses, a Western belt, a cross necklace and her strawberry-print phone case.

The cute post was quickly flooded with a number of comments praising the star’s rare natural hair moment.

“Pls keep this hair hals,” one fan wrote. Another said, “natural locks !!! love them.”

The Instagram post came over a year after Halsey, who is biracial — her father is African American and her mother is Italian, Hungarian and Irish — made headlines for voicing her frustrations about shampoos and conditioners that hotels typically provide on Twitter, saying that they’re not adequate for a vast number of their customers.