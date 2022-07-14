Halsey Debuts a '90s-Inspired Blonde Mullet with Edgy Blue Eyeshadow — See Their Transformation!

Halsey's latest hair transformation is a blast from the past.

The Badlands singer transformed their waist-length waves into a shaggy blonde mullet dedicated to the '90s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, the singer moved their head from side-to-side to show off the cut's textured waves, which extended down to the nape of their neck, and tousled bangs.

To top off the old-school look, Halsey teamed the hairstyle with blue eyeshadow and muted red lipstick from their makeup line About-Face.

"return of my mullet. and the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints 🤍 @aboutfacebeauty now at @ultabeauty," Halsey captioned the post.

The "Without Me" singer has previously sported a long jet-black mullet with short pixie bangs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Halsey mullet Halsey mullet

Left: Credit: Halsey/Instagram Right: Credit: Halsey/Instagram

Beyond showing off their major hair and style moves, Halsey often uses their platform for advocacy, most recently in defense of women's rights following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade in June.

In an open letter published on Vogue on July 1, Halsey got candid about their experience with abortion and their three miscarriages.

"Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion," Halsey, 27, wrote. "The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it."

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his," they continued, referencing their son Ender Ridley, who they share with partner Alev Aydin. "Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

"I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy," Halsey shared.

Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Halsey | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

On July 11, Halsey announced that they'd be auctioning off five of their self-painted works via Sotheby's with proceeds donated to the National Network of Abortions, which supports abortion funds across the United States.

The paintings being sold were done by Halsey in three minutes during a segment on their Love and Power Tour shows.