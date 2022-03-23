Halsey Dazzles in Swarovski-Covered, Cut-Out Jumpsuit on the iHeartRadio Red Carpet

Halsey bared their curves at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 27-year-old singer, styled by Law Roach, hit the red carpet on Tuesday in a Swarovski-covered jumpsuit from Andrés Sardá's FW22 collection that debuted earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The crystal-laden top twisted up their torso and featured several large cut-outs, leaving much of their skin exposed.

Across the middle was a black underwire that matched the outfit's long flared pants, which they paired with some stunning Stuart Weitzman heels.

Sardá appeared to love the look on Halsey, writing "😍❤️🔥!!!!" in the comment section of an Instagram post shared by Check The Tag featuring the "Be Kind" artist's red carpet look.

Halsey Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Halsey has not been shy about their body after giving birth to their first child, Ender, in July 2021. In October, the award-winning singer shared a candid collection of photos featuring their postpartum body to clear up misconceptions and societal expectations after being told "how good I looked" when appearing on Saturday Night Live.

"I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about," Halsey wrote in the caption. "I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling."

They continued, "My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it."

Halsey went on to reveal just how much work went into making them look as flawless as possible on SNL, which included "wearing a custom-tailored outfit" and perfecting the lighting "so I could feel good and do my job."

Halsey Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently," the artist wrote in the caption, later adding, "If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner."

"I will never have my 'pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!" they said. "And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"

"But In the spirit of honesty, I'm really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard," concluded Halsey. "Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love."

The month prior, Halsey opened up about how "pregnancy has changed my body so much" on Twitter. "Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you're not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle," they wrote at the time.