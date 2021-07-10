Halsey Wore the Cooling Bralette Hollywood Moms Can't Stop Wearing
It's no secret that the heat of summer has officially arrived, which means it's time for all those lightweight and breathable staples to make their way to the front of our wardrobes to help us stay cool. And, perhaps the only thing more challenging than staying comfortable in a heat wave is doing so while pregnant. That's why Halsey's recent move to wear this moisture-wicking bralette by the bamboo clothing brand loved by Amazon customers and celebs alike is one worth noting.
Halsey, who is currently expecting their first baby, tweeted a photo dump collage which included a bump-focused mirror selfie. In it, the singer is wearing Boody's EcoWear Shaper Bra, once again showing off their effortlessly cool style. The best part? You can get the same one for $20 on Amazon.
Although Boody offers tons of comfy basics made from cooling bamboo viscose, the Shaper Bra is a clear standout style with more than 1,000 gleaming five-star ratings left by shoppers who've made it their own. It also just so happens to be the unofficial favorite bra of every cool mom in Hollywood — celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted wearing it.
According to the brand, the wireless bralette does "away with all the things no one likes about bras," and instead implements a seamfree design that pulls on without padding, wires, clasps, or fasteners. With contour ribbing and wide-fit straps, the bralette offers light to medium support to keep you comfortable in the sweltering temperatures and beyond — no boob sweat allowed.
"This bra is cool and comfortable," said one shopper in a review calling it the "most comfortable bra" they've ever owned. "It's soft and non-binding, and doesn't make my boobs sweat. I'm buying six more, one for each day of the week!"
If there's one thing to be sure of, it's that the new guard of celebrity parents know comfortable and stylish basics when they see them. Head to Amazon to check out the wireless bra loved by singers, supermodels, and shoppers in nine colors that range in size from XS to XL.
