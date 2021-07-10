Halsey Wore the Cooling Bralette Hollywood Moms Can't Stop Wearing

It's no secret that the heat of summer has officially arrived, which means it's time for all those lightweight and breathable staples to make their way to the front of our wardrobes to help us stay cool. And, perhaps the only thing more challenging than staying comfortable in a heat wave is doing so while pregnant. That's why Halsey's recent move to wear this moisture-wicking bralette by the bamboo clothing brand loved by Amazon customers and celebs alike is one worth noting.