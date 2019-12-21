Amazon Shoppers Say These Fuzzy Slippers Are the Most Comfortable Things They’ve Put on Their Feet

Image zoom

Now that winter is finally here, we plan on spending more cozy nights at home. Along with a new Disney+ show to binge-watch, comfy pajamas, and a delicious-smelling candle, there are a few other must-haves you need for a relaxing evening — and that includes a cozy pair of slippers.

While there are thousands of options to choose from on Amazon, we couldn’t help but notice this adorable fuzzy pair from Halluci, especially since they are currently on sale for half-off. The cross strap slippers are made with a plush fleece material and feature a padded memory foam insole that customers say is so comfortable it feels like you are “walking on clouds.”

However, their favorite part has to be the fact that the slippers have a thick rubber non-slip sole, meaning they can be worn outside the house as well. With more than 600 five-star reviews, it’s easy to see why the cute slippers are a fan favorite.

Buy It! Halluci Cross Band Plush Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

“Best slippers I’ve ever ordered by far! Considering buying another pair,” wrote one customer. “Extremely comfy and fits just right and got so many compliments on how cute they are! And fur doesn’t shed which I was scared about at first. Highly recommend to anyone!”

“I bought these because they looked beautiful but didn’t expect them to also be so comfortable,” said another. “They are so fluffy and feel luxurious on my feet. I literally can’t wait to get home every day so I can just slip into these beautiful slippers!”

There are five stylish colors to choose from, and while most shoppers said the slippers fit true to size, a few recommended going up a size if you are in between sizes. And although they’re normally priced at $50, you can snag a pair for just $24 right now. But you’ll have to move quickly because a deal this good is bound to sell out fast!

