Not Sure What to Be for Halloween? Use These 20 Iconic Red Carpet Looks as Inspiration

Marilyn Monroe's Elegant Premiere Look
Monroe’s dress for the 1963 premiere of There’s No Business Like Show Business oozes glamour and sex appeal.
Madonna's Full-On Material Girl
Gather up all the tulle you can find and cut the fingers off of your gloves for this “Like a Virgin” look.
Sonny & Cher's Iconic 1973 Oscars Look
Does it get more classic than Sonny and Cher? Cher’s abs unfortunately not included.
Cher's Academy Award-Winning Naked Dress
If you’ve got some free time, why not fill it with some bedazzling to recreate the singer’s 1988 Oscar look?
And Her Dramatic Headdress
Getting major “Dark Lady” vibes from this Cher look, inspired by what’s arguably her spookiest song and therefore perfect for Halloween.
Go For Gold in a Paula Abdul-Inspired Look
Straight up now, tell me that you aren’t dying to wear gold fringe.
Try Out Celine Dion's Backwards Blazer
Instantly iconic, you can probably find a blazer to borrow for this 1999 Academy Awards look.
Show Your Unending Love by Channeling Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton's Red Carpet Casual
Don’t forget the vials of each other’s blood (but please don’t actually use each other’s blood) in necklaces around your necks.
Go Out of This World and Wear Gwen Stefani's 2000 MTV Video Music Awards Look
Fuzzy blue bra to match your blue hair? How very matchy-matchy of you!
Dare to Try Lil' Kim's Iconic Pasty
It’s revealing, to say the least, but if you’re not too shy, people will instantly recognize this pop culture moment from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
Get Loud in J. Lo's Iconic Versace Dress
Just make sure you’ve got some double-sided tape ready for that down-to-there neckline.
Or Channel Jenny from the Block with Diddy in 2000
You can easily recreate this couples costume with what you’ve got in your closet and some rhinestones.
Nothing's More Iconic Than Britney and Justin's Double Denim
So. Much. Denim.
Be Anything but the Ugly Duckling
No swans were harmed in the making of Björk’s 2001 Academy Awards dress.
Do a Little Peacocking in a Margaret Cho-Inspired Gown
Swans not your thing? What about peacocks?
Try ... Pretty Much Anything Lady Gaga Has Worn on the Carpet
Might take some work, but we have a feeling that with a few strategically placed hula hoops, you can make this happen.
Like This David Bowie-esque Look from the 2016 Grammys
We could be heroes … or at least dress like David Bowie and pretend to be one.
Or This All-White-Everything Look from the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Award
We love a monochromatic look. Who said white after Labor Day was a fashion don’t?
Wear This Lana Del Rey Look & Everyone Will Call You Angel
Will they still love you when you’re no longer channeling Miss Del Rey’s 2018 Grammy look?
Cardi B or 'The Birth of Venus:' Either Way, It's Perfect for a Costume Party
Just make sure whoever’s hosting the party has a door big enough for you to get through.