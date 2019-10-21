Not Sure What to Be for Halloween? Use These 20 Iconic Red Carpet Looks as Inspiration

From Celine Dion's backwards suit to pretty much anything Cher has worn, these red carpet looks are perfect for your Halloween party
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 21, 2019 02:17 PM

1 of 21

Marilyn Monroe's Elegant Premiere Look  

Murray Garrett/Getty

Monroe’s dress for the 1963 premiere of There’s No Business Like Show Business oozes glamour and sex appeal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Madonna's Full-On Material Girl 

David McGough/getty IMAGES

Gather up all the tulle you can find and cut the fingers off of your gloves for this “Like a Virgin” look. 

3 of 21

Sonny & Cher's Iconic 1973 Oscars Look 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Does it get more classic than Sonny and Cher? Cher’s abs unfortunately not included. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Cher's Academy Award-Winning Naked Dress

If you’ve got some free time, why not fill it with some bedazzling to recreate the singer’s 1988 Oscar look? 

Advertisement

5 of 21

And Her Dramatic Headdress 

Julian Wasser/Liaison

Getting major “Dark Lady” vibes from this Cher look, inspired by what’s arguably her spookiest song and therefore perfect for Halloween. 

6 of 21

Go For Gold in a Paula Abdul-Inspired Look 

Ron Galella/Getty

Straight up now, tell me that you aren’t dying to wear gold fringe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Try Out Celine Dion's Backwards Blazer 

SGranitz/WireImage

Instantly iconic, you can probably find a blazer to borrow for this 1999 Academy Awards look. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Show Your Unending Love by Channeling Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton's Red Carpet Casual 

S. Granitz/WireImage

Don’t forget the vials of each other’s blood (but please don’t actually use each other’s blood) in necklaces around your necks. 

Advertisement

9 of 21

Go Out of This World and Wear Gwen Stefani's 2000 MTV Video Music Awards Look

Ron Galella/Getty Images

Fuzzy blue bra to match your blue hair? How very matchy-matchy of you! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Dare to Try Lil' Kim's Iconic Pasty

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

It’s revealing, to say the least, but if you’re not too shy, people will instantly recognize this pop culture moment from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Get Loud in J. Lo's Iconic Versace Dress

Bei/REX/Shutterstock

Just make sure you’ve got some double-sided tape ready for that down-to-there neckline. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Or Channel Jenny from the Block with Diddy in 2000

George De Sota/Newsmakers/Getty

You can easily recreate this couples costume with what you’ve got in your closet and some rhinestones. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Nothing's More Iconic Than Britney and Justin's Double Denim 

Frank Trapper/Corbi/Getty

So. Much. Denim. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Be Anything but the Ugly Duckling 

Ron Davis/Getty

No swans were harmed in the making of Björk’s 2001 Academy Awards dress. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Do a Little Peacocking in a Margaret Cho-Inspired Gown

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Swans not your thing? What about peacocks? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Try ... Pretty Much Anything Lady Gaga Has Worn on the Carpet 

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Might take some work, but we have a feeling that with a few strategically placed hula hoops, you can make this happen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Like This David Bowie-esque Look from the 2016 Grammys 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We could be heroes … or at least dress like David Bowie and pretend to be one. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Or This All-White-Everything Look from the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Award 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

We love a monochromatic look. Who said white after Labor Day was a fashion don’t?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Wear This Lana Del Rey Look & Everyone Will Call You Angel 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Will they still love you when you’re no longer channeling Miss Del Rey’s 2018 Grammy look? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Cardi B or 'The Birth of Venus:' Either Way, It's Perfect for a Costume Party 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Just make sure whoever’s hosting the party has a door big enough for you to get through. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.