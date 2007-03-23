Halle Berry's New Bangs: Love 'Em or Hate 'Em?

This week in Hollywood, it’s all about new hairstyles! First, Shanna’s bangs and Elisha’s pixie cut — and now Halle Berry has departed from her sleek straight hair and debuted a new look with chopped heavy bangs and long layers. The actress showed off her shaggy new look while promoting her new movie A Perfect Stranger in Toronto. We think Halle always looks great no matter what her do is, and this is no exception. But we want to know what you think! Tell us: Do you love Halle’s new bangs — or do you hate them?

