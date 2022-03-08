Halle Berry Wishes Boyfriend Van Hunt Happy Birthday in T-Shirt with His Name on It: 'Love You'

Halle Berry is wishing her man a happy birthday!

Berry, 55, celebrated boyfriend Van Hunt with a sweet Instagram post on his special day. To mark Hunt's 52nd birthday, Berry posed a black t-shirt with his name printed on it while wearing nothing but a hat, and carrying a drink in one hand.

"HERE'S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO," she captioned the photo. "It's no wonder your birthday and International Women's Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you."

She added, "May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you ❤️"

Hunt replied in the comments of the post, where he wrote, "😢❤️mmmmwuah."

Berry and Hunt have been dating since September 2020. The couple went official with their relationship on Instagram that month, when Berry posed in the same Van Hunt t-shirt and cap.

She captioned the snap, "now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽."

Since then, Berry has gushed about her relationship with the musician, telling AARP Magazine for their February/March 2022 issue, "I really believe I've found my person."

Berry told the outlet her 9-year-old son, Maceo, "did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy.' "

Berry shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She is also mom to daughter Nahla Ariela, 13, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.

A source told PEOPLE shortly after Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship that Hunt had met both of Berry's children.

While they announced they were dating in September 2020, the insider said at the time that Berry and her boyfriend had been together for "several months."

"They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house," the source said. "She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

A second insider told PEOPLE at the time that the couple was a natural pairing.