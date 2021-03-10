The actress had an impromptu Instagram photoshoot in her Christian Siriano pre-fall 2021 look

Halle Berry Bares Her Abs in a Crop Top and Ball Skirt Just Because: 'Looking for a Red Carpet'

Halle Berry doesn't need a red carpet to have fun with high-fashion.

Seemingly inspired by awards season (during which many stars have surprised us by dressing in full-glam despite this year's virtual format), the actress, 54, slipped on a sheer Christian Siriano butterfly-embellished crop top and tulle ball skirt from the designer's pre-fall 2021 collection.

The occasion? An impromptu Instagram photoshoot — and if that doesn't scream pandemic-era fashion, we're not sure what does.

"looking for a red carpet moment ✨ (This beauty was designed by @csiriano)," the multi-hyphenate star captioned three photos of her midriff-baring look.

"Omg love love love you!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤" Siriano wrote in the comment section, while Kerry Washington left three fire emojis.

Berry also posted several videos showing off the butterfly embellishments, her graphic white and black eyeliner courtesy of makeup artist Jorge Monroy and her loose updo by hairstylist Sara Seward.

"Get this woman a red carpet ... WE READY 🦋 〰️Hair @halleberry using @oribe@randco @ghd_northamerica," Seward wrote alongside a close-up shot of the actress' look.

The posts come two days after the Oscar winner celebrated boyfriend Van Hunt 51st birthday by posting a tribute to the musician on Instagram, writing, "A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won't let her."

Berry also posted a photo of herself cuddled up next to the musician, as well as videos of the couple sharing a laugh together.