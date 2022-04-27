Halle Berry Stuns in Skin-Baring Jumpsuit: 'Life Ain't Always Perfect But This Damn Jumpsuit Is'

Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Halle Berry is taking the plunge!

The Bruised director-star, 55, stunned her 7.7 million Instagram followers with a new set of photos taken by the ocean showing off her amazing figure in a gold sequin jumpsuit. The look featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with a long cross necklace that sat in the middle of her chest.

"Life ain't always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is," Berry captioned the post.

Celebrities and fans alike flocked to the comments section to shower Berry with praise for the sultry look she served.

"WOW 😍," Heidi Klum wrote, while Gabrielle Union commented, "Yes maam." Nadine Velazquez, of the ABC series Queens, said, "All kinds of yesssssssssssss." Jamie Foxx simply added, "Well damn."

Last month, the Oscar-winning actress celebrated her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry's 14th birthday with a sweet tribute to the teenager on Instagram. "14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an 'Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela," she captioned a picture on Instagram of herself and Nahla walking along a beach. "Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time!"

Berry shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry. She's also mom to 8-year-old son, Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The Moonfall star also marked her anniversary with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, earlier this month. "On Wednesdays, we drink pink 🥂 happy anniversary VanO," she captioned a photo on Instagram of two champagne glasses together.

In December last year, Berry opened up about her relationship at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, where she accepted the Career Achievement Award.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry said at the time. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

