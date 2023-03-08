Halle Berry Shares a Hilarious Video of Her Stylist Struggling to Zip Her Into Her Pants: Watch!

The struggle was so real

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 8, 2023 02:01 PM
Someone get Halle Berry an extra hand!

The superstar actress just took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her getting dressed with the help of her stylist.

In the video, Berry is seen sprawled out on the floor with her stylist, Lindsay Flores, straddling her as the two try to pull up and zip a pair of pants that are just not quite fitting.

Berry, 56, is wearing a spaghetti strap corset top while the stylist attempts to go "down and then up" with the flared black pants' zipper to secure them on the star.

During the video, the two clearly find this situation comical as Berry keeps repeating, "zip this sh-- bitch! Zip it, bitch! Zip it!" while the two — and Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, who is recording — laugh. At one point, they're all unable to move because of how hard they were laughing.

Berry also showed off her editing skills in the new video, clipping together popular memes and videos in between big moments in the video, like a clip from Spongebob Squarepants that says, "5 hours later..."

After many proclamations of "ow," "my skin" and "are you guys ready?" Berry and Flores made some progress — despite asking for more help from the room and getting none. After plenty of finagling, the two were able to get Berry's zipper where it needed to be. Berry celebrated with a glass of wine.

She captioned the video, "Bad and Booshy … BTS af 🤣 @iamlindsayflores."

Fans of the Bruised star couldn't get enough of the hilarious video, leaving comments like, "What's wrong with another size that fits . 😂" and "this made my day. We need more. The people have spoken 😂😂😂."

Berry loves to show off different parts of her life on Instagram — like when she took her followers out in the rain earlier this year. In January, the actress shared an outfit-of-the-day snapshot on Instagram, showing how she conquers gloomy days with a high-fashion ensemble.

Posing in a parking garage, the Oscar winner wore a beige poncho over a belted leather jumpsuit and pointed-toe heeled boots. She further showed that she meant business by accessorizing with a Maison Margiela quilted handbag from the label's Grand Slam collection.

